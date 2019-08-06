Mitch Walding
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies AAA)
Walding, a 26-year-old third baseman, cleared waivers and was sent outright to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, a move in name only to remove him from the Phillies’ 40-man roster.
Gio Brusa
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants AA)
Brusa, a 25-year-old first baseman, had a single and a walk against Harrisburg on Friday, then belted a solo home run the next day before entering a series against Altoona with a single.
Alex Camacho
High school: Ben Holt
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Danville Braves (Braves rookie-adv.)
Camacho, a 22-year-old pitcher, threw a scoreless inning of relief against Princeton to earn the save, striking out one with no hits or walks.
