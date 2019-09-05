Ava Van Groningen had five aces and seven kills to help the Elliot Christian volleyball team open league play with a 3-0 victory over Brookside Christian.
The Eagles (4-0, 1-0 in the Central California Athletic Alliance) won 25-8, 25-14, 25-18, and will play Monday through Thursday next week, starting with a 5 p.m. match against Venture Academy on Monday.
Kennedy Hendrickson added four aces and five assists, Bayley Maynard had three aces and six kills, Sammy Tucker had five assists, Kailee Alejandre had four assists, Mia Apolonio had three aces and Morgan Burnell had two blocks and three assists.