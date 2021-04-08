The Lodi baseball team won a high-scoring affair on Tuesday, taking down West 12-9 at Zupo Field.
Colton Smithhart and Auston Schmierer each had doubles, while Fidel Ulloa, Hayden Hildenbrand, Donavan Thorpe, Tyler Meehleis, Gianni Cassazza and Bryce Ostlund each singled.
Ulloa got the start and went two innings, followed by five from Dominic Brassesco for the ‘W’, and Cassazza came in for the save with one inning.
The Flames, who improved to 5-2, will host Tracy on Thursday back at Zupo.
Baseball: Lincoln 7, Tokay 2
Joseph Barnhardt went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the Tigers’ road loss on Tuesday, while Logan Drummond had a triple, and Tokay got singles from Cade Campbell, Connor Costello, Campbell Kirkjian, Cory Sugg and Brett Graddy.
Drummond pitched 4 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts, and Sugg went 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts as the Tigers fell to 3-8.
Softball: Lodi 6, West 1
Kennedy Brooks threw a complete game in Tuesday’s victory, with eight strikeouts, two walks and two hits allowed.
Johnna Schroeder led off the game with a home run, and also had a single. Sydney Featherston added a double and a single.
Lodi (3-3) plays Tracy on the road on Thursday.
Softball: Elliot Christian 17, Amador 6
Sammie Tucker went 4-for-5 with a home run and seven RBIs in Tuesday’s victory in Sutter Creek, and she also combined with Natalie Snowden in the circle for seven strikeouts. Snowden pitched three innings and Tucker pitched four.
Brook Reich had a double and a single, Savvanah Evans was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Sofia Ramirez and Kenzie Maynard had two singles each, and Snowden, Bailey Maynard and Kylie Whittle each had a single.
Elliot (3-0) heads to Bradshaw Christian on Friday.
JV baseball: Lodi 11, West 1
Ken Blankenship led the Flames with three hits and two RBIs in Tuesday’s five-inning victory, while Austin Meehleis had two hits and two RBIs, Baryden Stout had two hits and three runs, and the Flames had one hit each from Gavin Mora, Andrew Wright and Carson Devine.
Devine pitched four innings with one run allowed and five strikeouts. Brandon Shultz pitched a scoreless fifth for the Flames (5-2).