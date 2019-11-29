Kelsi Meier is ready for new role as the Lodi High girls basketball head coach.
Shanel Mischal has plenty of players returning at Tokay.
Liberty Ranch and Galt are looking to catch up with the Sierra Valley Conference’s top team that was one game away from playing for a California Interscholastic Federation State Championship.
Here’s a look at area high school girls basketball teams this season.
Lodi
Returning players: Senior guards Aiyana Evans, Ashlee Toy, forwards Hannah Wilson and Emily Coons and junior guard Ashley Vasquez.
Newcomers: Juniors in forward Savannah Head, center Sophia Alejandrez and guard Annette Vasquez. Sophomores in point guard Reese Hohenthaner, center/forward Angelina Fugazi and sophomore guard/forward Kayleigh Coberly.
Last year’s record: 6-4 in the Tri-City Athletic League and 15-12.
Notes: Meier, a teacher in the Lodi Unified School District, is in her first year as the Lodi High girls basketball coach. She had been the Lodi junior varsity girls basketball coach the last two seasons.
Although Lodi is off to a rough start at 0-3, Lodi still has a dozen non-league games on the pre-season schedule. Another notable item about this year’s squad is no tournaments are listed on the schedule.
Meier speaks highly of Evans and Toy — see the six players to watch on each guard. The coach also talks about Vasquez, along with Head, Fugazi and Hohenthaner.
“Aiyana worked hard in the off season and during summer workouts to prepare for this season,” said Kelsi of Evans. “We are excited to see what she has to bring to the court for her final year.”
Toy is in her second season on varsity. She, like Evans, is a multi-sport athlete; Toy has pitched and played outfield for the Lodi High softball team the last three seasons.
“Ashlee is a lockdown defender and will also be a scoring threat,” said Meier of Toy. “Her ability to lead by example will be vital for our success this season as people tend to follow her energy and intensity from off season, summer workouts and in practice.”
Meier speaks highly of Annette Vasquez.
“This is Annette’s first year on varsity, but she has quickly shown that she will be a main player for us,” Meier said. “Her knowledge of the game and ability to make reads on offense will help her team on the court. It is apparent that Annette came from summer prepared to have a successful season.”
Meier pointed out that Regarding Head, Fugzai and Hohenthaner “have been working extremely hard throughout the off season, summer and in practices to fill other necessary roles for the varsity team. Their commitment to our program has shown and we are looking forward to seeing their progress and improvement this season.”
League: Meier feels that Modesto Christian and Tracy are the teams to beat in the Tri-City Athletic League.
Tokay
Returning players: Six seniors in guards Simone Medieros, Mia Misasi, Mira Patino and Jackie Enciso, forward Aniyah Dean and center Sunna Khan.
Newcomers: Senior center Amara Charles. Five juniors in guards Jenefer Corona, Zahleyah Miller, Fernanda Vazquez and Ahmiena El Kheldi. Vazquez and El Kheldi can both play at the forward spots. Freshman guard Michelle Vazquez.
Last year’s record: 0-10 in the TCAL and 10-16.
Notes: Mischal, in her second season at the Tokay girls basketball coach after coaching the junior varsity teams prior, has two sets of sisters on the team this year, which she thinks should be fun and interesting. Sunna Khan and Doonya Khan, along with Fernanda Vazquez and Michelle Vazquez are sisters.
The six seniors on the team, Mischal feels, have grown from last winter’s season.
“My returning seniors have come a long way over the past year and all have greatly improved. I look forward to seeing great things from all of them,” Mischal said. “I feel like this team really knows me and knows each other. I have coached most of the seniors for three years and one of them for four years. Most of the team has been playing together for a while now and we are adding players this year that make the team stronger than it was last year.”
Last week, Misasi and Medieros signed scholarships to play in NCAA Division I softball programs; Misasi at University of Nevada-Reno and Medieros at Stephen F. Austin University. Each of their athleticism skills will be a plus for the Tigers this season.
Dean and Fernanda Vazquez are two more players who should contribute to Tokay, Mischal said.
League: See Lodi’s capsule regarding teams to beat.
Galt
Returning players: Seniors Madison Peterson, Priscilla Baez, Karina Aguilar and Haley Sanchez; juniors Julia Baffa, Raina Salvidar and Cassandra Gonzalez and sophomore Kaya Weaver.
Newcomers: Senior Brenda Martinez, sophomore Norma Meza and freshman Brooklyn Beck.
Last year’s record: 1-9 in the Sierra Valley Conference, 10-16.
Notes: Galt has a new head coach in Dorvez Barnett. Last winter, he was one of the assistant coaches on the Oakland High girls basketball team, which beat SVC foe Union Mine in the CIF State Girls NorCal Championship game. Oakland beat McFarland, out of the Central Section, for the state title.
Galt, which dominated the SVC in girls basketball for most of the 2000s, won its first conference game last winter to snap a 62-losing skid in conference play, dating back to 2013. Now the Warriors are looking to add some more wins in pre-season and SVC this winter.
“Playing with purpose to bounce back,” Barnett said.
League: There’s Union Mine, the three-time defending SVC champion. Then there’s Galt, plus its rival Liberty Ranch, El Dorado, Bradshaw Christian and Rosemont. Take a number.
Liberty Ranch
Returning players: Seniors in forwards Nicole Schwedhelm, forward/guard Anastasia Contreras and junior guard Jada Hightower.
Newcomers: All juniors in center Hannah Lopez, forward Hannah Duryee, guard Valeria Cuevas and forward Joslyn Jackson.
Last year’s record: 4-6 in the SVC and 12-15. Earned a Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berth.
Notes: Hightower is known for her speed and ability to slice through opponents defense to attack the rim. Contreras has a good outside shot.
“We’re expecting big things from both,” said Liberty Ranch coach Sean Duryee.
Lopez and Cuevas were key players on the 2018-19 Liberty Ranch junior varsity team that went 26-1, and won the SVC JV crown.
“Lopez known for her ability to attack from the block and Cuevas for her mid range shooting,” Duryee said. “(Hannah) is 6-foot and provides strong inside defense and consistent shooting on offense. Jackson is known for her speed and rebounding. All of the juniors will be contributors to our success.”
Duryee added that the three sophomores in Felix, Lawton and Sydney Duryee bring speed, aggression and varsity level skill to the squad.
Although plenty of success at the JV level last winter, Liberty Ranch has to find a way to find a way to win more on the varsity level this season.
“We are a young team and most are at the varsity level for the first time,” said Sean Duryee. “However, these girls have been playing together for a few years and are expected to accomplish some great things this season.”
Last year at this time, Sean Duryee was Liberty Ranch’s interim head coach. That was because David Mullens was the head coach until an illness sidelined him most of the season. Duryee, who started the 2018-19 season as an assistant coach, is now entering his second season as head coach.
League: There’s defending champion Union Mine. Then there is Liberty Ranch, Galt, El Dorado, Bradshaw Christian and Rosemont. Take a number.
Elliot Christian and Lodi Academy girls basketball coaches did not respond to emails sent for the preview.
