Liberty Ranch boys basketball coach Brian Chavez has told his team several times that this game will be the last time they play on their home court.
But each of the last two times the Hawks won in the CIF NorCal Regional playoffs and prepared to head out on the road to face a higher seed, that team has been upset by a lower seed.
“I’ll tell the kids in the locker room, hey seniors, this is probably the last time you play on this court,” Chavez said. “Then they come back in the locker room and tell me coach, they won again. It’s been incredible to be home. The whole community has supported these kids. I don’t know if what happened on Saturday would have been possible on the road.”
Liberty Ranch will play for a NorCal Division IV title tonight at home after squeaking through the regional semifinals on Saturday while No. 4 Justin-Siena of Napa defeated No. 1 Enterprise-Redding 66-57.
Liberty Ranch held off No. 7 Carlmont of Belmont 60-58 on Saturday, with Nathan Nelson going 6-for-11 from beyond the arc to lead the Hawks with 18 points.
The Hawks won in overtime after nearly finishing the game in the finals seconds.
“You talk about a roller coaster, we had that layup that looked like it was going to go in, and the tip that was after the buzzer,” Chavez said. “We talked all year about winning each possession, and we took that message to overtime, and it was just about trying to win each possession.”
The Hawks found themselves needing a comeback in the overtime period.
“We’re down 4, 20 seconds to go,” Chavez said, “and we ran a play we’ve run all year to get it to 1, fouled the right guy, and we got lucky, right? But the kids created that luck.”
Drew Fisher added 17 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists, Cody Smith had 8 points, Benjamin Herrera had 6 points and 6 rebounds, Yousef Diab had 6 points, Logan McCreery had 4 points, and Troy Jackson had 1 point and 5 rebounds.
Liberty Ranch will face Justin-Siena in the NorCal title game. The Braves (20-11) went 5-7 for fifth place in the Vine Valley League, then advanced to the North Coast Section D4 semifinals before falling to Marin Catholic.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Hawks’ Nest.
TRACK AND FIELD
Grape Games
Lodi won the varsity boys, varsity girls and frosh-soph girls standings in Saturday’s 10-team competition at Tokay High. Tokay was seventh in varsity girls, 10th in varsity boys, second in frosh-soph boys, and eighth in frosh-soph girls.
Lodi’s Kiah Aitken won the varsity girls 1,600 (5 minutes, 25.37 seconds) and the 800 (2:26.37), with sister Zoe placing second in the 800 (2:33.84) and third in the 1,600 (5:48.94), while Karis Mann won the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches), Angelina Fugazi won the shot put (30-0) and discus (97-07), and Ashlyn Jory won the 300 hurdles (52.06) and was second in the high jump (5-0). For the Lodi varsity boys, Charlie Starr won the 800 (2:14.16) and was second in the 1,600 (5:02.29), while Maceo McDowell won the boys 100 (11.50) and long jump (21-10.75), and Kellan Brophy won the 110 boys hurdles at 16.83 and was second in the boys 400 at 56.13.
Other varsity athletes finishing in the top three for Lodi were Kaiden Merryman (second in the varsity boys 200 at 24.42), Alex Mendoza (third in the varsity boys 1,600 at 5:07.96), Jacob Heinrich (third in the varsity boys 3,200 at 11:36.52), Brophy (third in the varsity boys 300 hurdles at 45.34), Nicholas Clemons (third in the shot put at 41-02 and third in the discus at 131-01), Carter Swicegood (second in the varsity boys triple jump at 38-11.5), Samantha Stone (second in the frosh-soph girls 800 at 2:50.75 and third in the 1,600 at 6:10.57), Keeli Reinken (second in the varsity girls 3,200 at 13:02.61), Amelia Gonzalez (second in the varsity girls 100 hurdles at 18.87), Attyson Valdez (third in the varsity girls 100 hurdles at 19.22), Aubrey Anderson (first in the frosh-soph girls 300 hurdles at 51.47, second in high jump at 4-8 and third in the 100 hurdles at 17.87), Kylie Blum (second in frosh-soph girls shot put at 23-05 and second in discus at 75-01), Stacie De La Rosa (third in frosh-soph girls discus at 55-06), Norah Mayer (first in the frosh-soph girls triple jump at 31-6.5, third in the frosh-soph girls high jump at 4-6 and second in the long jump at 15-1), Reese Hohenthaner (second in varsity girls long jump at 15-7.5), Talisa Heinitz (third in the varsity girls long jump at 15-7), and Grace Culler (third in the frosh-soph girls long jump at 14-7.5).
In the top three for Tokay were Marcus Castro (second in the frosh-soph boys 200 at 23.89 and first in the frosh-soph 400 at 53.52), Reuben Ripken (third in the frosh-soph boys 800 at 2:22,17 and second in the pole vault at 9-0), Joshua Young (first in the frosh-soph boys 1,600 at 4:52.19, first in the pole vault at 10-0 and second in the high jump at 5-04), Edmond Zimmer (second in the frosh-soph boys 3,200 at 11:19.84), Elias Afzal (third in the frosh-soph boys 300 hurdles at 49.57), Hashir Khan (second in the frosh-soph boys triple jump at 35-07.5), and Ashlyn Doolan (third in the frosh-soph girls 400 at 1:11.27).
Galt also competed, placing fourth in varsity boys, eighth in varsity girls, eighth in frosh-soph boys and ninth in frosh-soph girls. Placing in the top three were Levi Humphreys (second in the boys 100 at 11.59), Kayson Jones (second in the frosh-soph 100 at 11.83), and Mason Jones (second in the varsity boys 100 hurdles at 16.83, second in the 300 hurdles at 44.36 and second in the high jump at 5-06).
SOFTBALL
Junior varsity
Lodi 13, Franklin-EG 3
The Flames opened the season with a victory over Franklin out of Elk Grove on Thursday, then won all four games they played in the Ceres Tournament over the weekend.
Lodi started the tournament with a 32-1 bulldozing of Buhach Colony, then freshman Ashlyn Jubrey threw 18 strikeouts in a 7-0 shutout over Lincoln-Stockton. The following day, Lodi beat Hughson 8-2 with Audra Souza and Eliza Litton combining for 9 strikeouts, and finally Lodi beat Golden Valley 26-0 in the tournament finale.