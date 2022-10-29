The Lodi boys and girls water polo teams wrapped up their regular season with wins over Tokay on Tuesday, and now they have their opponents set for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
Due to a quirk in the way the section sets up its playoffs, the Lodi girls will play in the Division I bracket, while the Lodi boys will play in Division II. The playoff teams are determined by league finish and overall records, then split into divisions based on enrollment.
Lodi’s girls earned the No. 4 seed in Division I after compiling an 18-10 record and going 8-2 for second place in the Tri-City Athletic League. Lodi will face No. 13 Monterey Trail, which is 17-2 and went 4-1 for second place in the Metropolitan Conference.
Lodi’s boys also went 8-2 for second place in the TCAL, and with a 16-10 record are the No. 5 seed in Division II. The Flames will face No. 12 Mira Loma, which went 9-5 and 6-1 for second place in the Golden Empire League.
“I don't know a whole lot about them. Looked to see the teams they played that we wouldn't have had much problem with,” said Lodi boys coach Dan Christy. “We never underestimate anybody, but we'll be at our home pool, over at Tokay, and that's an advantage. I see the matchup playing in our favor.”
Beyond that lies a potential rematch against No. 4 Ponderosa in the second round. Lodi lost 16-13 to Ponderosa in the D-II championship game last year, and opened this season with an 11-8 loss to Ponderosa at a tournament.
“Their coach and myself have been anticipating meeting each other in the postseason again,” Christy said. “We've talked about that, and I think we're very evenly matched.”
Christy said the top five seeds in Division II have the potential to beat any of the others on any given day. The Flames — both the boys and girls teams — put together brutal preseason slates to prepare the team for the type of competition they would see in the postseason.
“In fact, the No. 1 ranked team in Division II, we beat them in the tournament last weekend, and like I say, any given day, any of those top five teams in the bracket could beat each other,” Christy said. “It's a matter of the boys being ready to play, and I think they are. They're peaking in the right part of the season. The tough preseaon was designed for that purpose, and they've really played well together over the last week and a half. Hopefully we can carry that through the postseason.”
St. Mary’s, the TCAL winner in both boys and girls, snagged the No. 3 seed in girls D-I, and the No. 7 seed in boys D-I.
Lodi’s girls will play at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and Lodi’s boys will play at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Both games are at Tokay’s pool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.