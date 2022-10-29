The Lodi boys and girls water polo teams wrapped up their regular season with wins over Tokay on Tuesday, and now they have their opponents set for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.

Due to a quirk in the way the section sets up its playoffs, the Lodi girls will play in the Division I bracket, while the Lodi boys will play in Division II. The playoff teams are determined by league finish and overall records, then split into divisions based on enrollment.

