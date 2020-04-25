The Galt High baseball team woke up to an unpleasant surprise recently, on top of losing the season to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team’s storage containers had been broken into, and equipment estimated to be worth $12,000 to $15,000 had been taken.
“It’s been tough. You lose your season, and then you lose everything you’ve worked hard for the past year and a half since I took over,” said head coach Jason Evans. “Through fundraising, hard work and determination, we’ve been able to put together a program with the tools needed to get the kids an opportunity to get better.
“That was tough, but we’re going get through this. All you’ve got to do is put a challenge in front o me and I’m game. I already have plans.”
The biggest-ticket items in the stolen equipment was a pair of pitching machines valued at about $4 each. The machines can simulate specific situations, such as hitting the corner with a curveball, or even simulating the spin of a ball off the bat of a left-hander or right-hander while launching fly balls to the outfield.
Other lost equipment included three cases of brand-new baseballs, exercise bands, 16 new batting helmets, field-maintenance tools, and the public announcement system.
Evans said an insurance claim has already been filed.
“We were quick on this, we’re not going to sit back. We’ll go forward and try to get a lot of this stuff done,” Evans said. “Our plan is to be better off by the time our season starts up than where we were. The negative is motivating us.”
Evans said events such as a tri-tip dinner and a winter coaching clinic will help raise funds, as well as selling outfield wall signs.
Right now, instead of coaching a team in the middle of a Sierra Valley Conference battle, Evans is in full offseason mode, planning games for 2021 and offseason workout programs
“We’re already started working with some of the kids and parents with what they can do in the offseason, whether they’re baseball guys or three-sport guys, I have an individual plan for each of them,” Evans said. “We’re trying to figure out who we have coming in as freshmen.
Anyone looking to help out can contact Evans by email at jasonevans987@gmail.com, or contact the school administration.