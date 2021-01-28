If Sac-Joaquin Section Commissioner Michael Garrison had his way, all high school sports would have a green light as soon as a county hit the Red Tier in California’s COVID-19 tier system.
Garrison and other staff from the section office held a virtual press conference on Wednesday to expand on the section’s plan to let its 26 member leagues set their own seasons of sport for the remaining school year.
“We have 12 leagues that have three to five counties represented in that league. As large as our section is, we have 16 counties,” Garrison said. “Only being able to compete against somebody adjacent to you and in the same tier creates some problems. The Impetus was creating as much flexibility to make work what works best for them in he current situation.”
Most sports can be played from now until June 12, with the section recommending seasons of eight to 10 weeks. Football is the exception, allowed only up to April 17.
“The California Sports Medicine Advisory Committee believes that there needs to be a period of time of rest between when students end contact and when they start,” Garrison said. “Their recommendation was not going past April 17, so our decision was to keep April 17 as that end date.”
Football, though, cannot be played until restrictions are loosened to the Orange Tier, and as of Wednesday only four counties in the state were even out of the purple tier, with Alpine, Mariposa and Trinity counties in red (substantial), and Sierra County in orange (moderate).
There will be no section or state championships in any sport this year, and Garrison said the focus was on making sure spring sports athletes get a chance to compete, since the spring sports already lost a season when the pandemic hit.
“One of the recommendations we have for our leagues is prioritizing our spring sports, making sure those kids get some form of season this year,” Garrison said. “It breaks my heart for a spring athlete — someone could go to college and say I was never able to put on a varsity softball uniform. So we continue to advocate for our spring sports.”
Garrison added that there are some leagues, such as the Western Athletic Conference and Central California Conference, that, with membership spread across three counties, have talked about a one-year realignment to be grouped with schools of the same county.
“If it works better or them to align some things, these guys will go play over there, and both leagues sign off, we’re not going to make an issue of that,” Garrison said. “We have some leagues talking about doing some of that stuff. A couple of our leagues that have five counties are talking about doing kind of an independent thing.”
While the Tri-City Athletic Conference won’t have to contend with anything like that, as all members are in San Joaquin County except for basketball-only Modesto Christian, the Sierra Valley Conference has schools in both Sacramento County and El Dorado County. The SVC is ahead of the TCAL in planning, with the regional stay-at-home order lifted for the Sacramento Region on Jan. 12, 12 days before the order was lifted for the San Joaquin Region on Jan. 24.
The SVC has its cross country schedule settled, with the first center league meet on Feb. 12, and is putting together the rest of its sports this week. The TCAL has a meeting today to start putting together its schedules.