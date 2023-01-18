The Liberty Ranch girls basketball team stayed undefeated in Sierra Valley Conference play with Tuesday’s 57-45 victory over El Dorado, improving to 16-2 overall and 4-0 in the SVC. Liberty Ranch will play at Rosemont on Friday.
The win gave the Hawks sole possession of first place in the SVC.
Varsity boys: Lodi Academy 50, Don Pedro 13
Andrew Kanas led the Titans with 22 points and 17 rebounds in Tuesday’s victory, and added 4 blocks. Ty Zinke added 10 points and 7 rebounds, Chase Garner had 4 points, Kaleb Nevis had 3 points, 6 boards and 4 steals, Jack Zinke had 3 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Landen Lippert had 2 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, and Aryan Raman, Jonah Pandjaitan and Zack Kanas each had 2 points.
Lodi Academy (3-9, 3-6 MVL) will play at Humphrey’s Able Charter today.
Varsity boys: Stone Ridge Christian 84, Elliot Christian 52
The Eagles stayed winless in CCAA play with Tuesday’s loss, dropping to 8-11 overall and 0-3 in league play. Elliot plays at league-leading Venture Academy today.
Varsity boys: El Dorado 58, Liberty Ranch 55
The Hawks dropped to 8-13 overall, and 1-3 in league play with Tuesday’s loss. Liberty Ranch will host Rosemont on Friday.
Varsity girls: Lodi Academy 67, Don Pedro 17
The Titans improved to 7-1 in MVL play, and will play at Humphrey’s Able Charter today.
Varsity boys: Rosemont 60, Galt 36
The Warriors dropped to 0-4 in league play on Tuesday, and will host Union Mine on Friday.
Varsity girls: Galt 48, Rosemont 24
The Warriors evened their record in the SVC, improving to 4-10 overall and 2-2 in league play. Galt will host Union Mine on Friday.
Varsity girls: West 2, Lodi 0
The Flames were shut out on Tuesday to fall to 0-2-1 in league play.
Varsity girls: Lincoln 5, Tokay 0
The Tigers were shut out on Tuesday, falling to 0-4 in league play. Tokay and Lodi played on Wednesday.
