The Tokay boys wrestling team scored a Tri-City Athletic League victory on Wednesday, with a 42-26 dual win over St. Mary’s.
Tokay had five wrestlers win by pin, with Ellias Castro pinning Michael Saior at 113 pounds, Anthony Maurino pinning J.J. Garduns at 145, Nathan Ferroni pinning Lochlon Kuciet at 152, Taven Jones pinning Charles Carter at 170, and Francisco Marin pinning Dash Thurston at 220.
The Tigers had two more wins by decision at 132 (Hashir Arif 10-9 over St. Mary’s Cesar Boyd) and 138 (Kain Canicosa 11-5 over Ryan Harwell), and Isaac Mendonca won by forfeit at 126.
St. Mary’s won classes 120 and 182 by major decision, and 160 and 195 by pin, and took the heavyweight division by forfeit.
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Tokay 74, Elliot Christian 60
Two Tokay players went over 20 points in Thursday’s victory, with Brock Sell scoring 27 points and Quentin Thompson scoring 26. Isaiah Gee added 8 points.
For Elliot, Peyton Yarbrough led with 22 points, Andrew Gretsinger had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Roman Castro had 10 points, Jeremy Nielsen had 7, Caleb Guerzo and Nevin McKissick had 3 each, and Jayden Gaither had 2.