Two local athletes will play in the 45th-annual Optimist All-Star Softball Game on Wednesday at Capital Christian High in Sacramento.
Elliot Christian’s Sammie Tucker and Galt’s Neveah Pate will play for the South Team in the game. The two are teammates on the NorCal Bullets travel team.
Tucker batted .366 for Elliot this spring, with 19 runs, 13 RBIs, five doubles and four triples as the Eagles went 10-10. She also went 5-2 in the circle with a 2.03 earned-run average in 11 appearances. She went 48 1/3 innings, with 14 earned runs allowed, and 74 strikeouts.
Pate batted .452 in 23 games to help the Warriors finish 13-15-1, with 30 runs, 20 RBIs and six doubles.
The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.