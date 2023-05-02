The Lodi High and Tokay High baseball teams began this week’s condensed three-game series with a 5-1 Lodi victory on Monday at Zupo Field.
The win clinched a postseason berth for the Flames, with an 8-5 record in the Tri-City Athletic League. The Tigers, at 5-8, dropped out of contention for the third-place spot in the league, which sends its top three teams to the playoffs.
Game 2 of the series was on Tuesday in Stockton (results were not available at press time), and Game 3 is 6:30 p.m. today at Zupo Field. The Sac-Joaquin Section will release its playoff brackets on Saturday.
On Monday, Lodi’s Andrew Wright pitched a complete game, striking out 10 batters while holding Tokay to three hits and a walk.
At the plate, Lodi had seven hits, led by Brayden Stout’s 3-for-4 day. Gianni Brassesco added a double, and Austin Meehleis, Caiden Andes and Luke Leggitt each singled, with RBIs from Andes and Leggitt.
For Tokay, Brett Graddy doubled, and Ryan Oliveri and Cory Sugg each singled. Adam Koponen drove in Graddy for the Tigers’ lone run.
Cory Sugg took the loss for the Tigers, pitching 4 2/3 innings with six hits, six walks and four strikeouts. Giani Camacho made a relief appearance with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
Varsity boys: TCAL Tournament
The Lodi High boys golf team won the TCAL Tournament on Monday, earning five victories from the tournament to finish the league season with a 15-0 record.
The Flames tallied 383 as a team, with St. Mary’s second at 391..
A.J. Salvetti place second individually with a 73 on the par-72 Swenson Golf Course in Stockton. Timur Alalin carded a 75, Jack Topham a 77, and Cedar Burns and Jack Main each notched 79s.
Lodi will be in action next Monday with the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I tournament at Haggin Oaks Golf Course in Sacramento.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.