The Lodi High and Tokay High baseball teams began this week’s condensed three-game series with a 5-1 Lodi victory on Monday at Zupo Field.

The win clinched a postseason berth for the Flames, with an 8-5 record in the Tri-City Athletic League. The Tigers, at 5-8, dropped out of contention for the third-place spot in the league, which sends its top three teams to the playoffs.

