Giovannie Gonzalez is anxious to get back into the ring.
Today, the 2008 Tokay High graduate and professional boxer will have one of his two matches in front of local fans. Toscano Boxing Promotions is overseeing six boxing matches at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium. The promotions company held what it called in its email sent to media toward the end of July a “successful event” of boxing matches held last November.
Gonzalez, who has an 8-3 record with seven knockouts, competes in the super featherweight class of 130-pounds. He will take on Mike Sowler, who has a 7-22 record with two knockouts. Sowler last fought on July 22, where Pablo Rubio Jr. won by a unanimous decision. Sowler’s last win came on March 9, also by a unanimous decision over Agustin Cicero.
“He has a lot of experience,” said Gonzalez of Sowler. “He’s a southpaw. He’s a little taller than me.”
Sowler is 5-foot-7 and Gonzalez is 5-6.
Gonzalez had a fight scheduled in June that was going to take place in Mexico. But one day before the bout, the boxing match was canceled due to health reasons of his opponent.
“I’m ready to go,” Gonzalez said. “We have to take one fight at a time.”
Gonzalez is one of two San Joaquin County boxers who will be in the ring tonight. Bantamweight Vincent Avina, from Manteca, is the other. Avina is 2-0, winning both by knockouts.
After tonight’s bout, Gonzalez will back training again for another fight that will take place on Friday, Aug. 16 in Mexico. That match is scheduled to be streamed online.
Doors for today’s matches open at 6 p.m. and fights begin at 7 p.m. Tickets for the bouts are $35 and $60 for VIP floor seating and table seating of eight people is $700. All tickets are available at www3.ticketon.com/event/fighting-tradition/387900
