Nathan Shoup can still remember the early days of playing basketball.
The Lodi High boys basketball player, a 6-foot-4 senior center, had some big pre-season games last week. He scored 14 points in the Flames’ 72-67 win over Laguna Creek at The Inferno on Friday.
In a Dec. 17 game, also at The Inferno, against area squad and defending Sierra Valley Conference champion Liberty Ranch, Shoup scored a team-high 18 points. Liberty Ranch, which also played for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title game last winter, escaped The Inferno with a 77-71 win over Lodi (5-7).
“We’ve been playing unselfish,” said Shoup of this year’s team. “We facilitate the ball. We do all of the little things right because when we do the little things right, we get the little things done. That’s when the big things happen. Just doing the little things and helping each other succeed throughout the game. Practice is helping us become successful.”
Shoup feels that this year’s team has a lot of workhorses who are working hard in practices that transition into games. That includes working on the little things in the game — from establishing the extra passes on offense in moving the ball or forcing opponents in turnovers on defense.
“We all enjoy working hard,” Shoup said. “That is the identity of Lodi basketball: We all work hard. Last year’s team had some amazing athletes in Jaylin Reed and Marcell Roberts. But if it’s clean or dirty, we get it done. I think the best thing about this year’s team is that we go in with the mind-set of we have to fight to get the win.”
Shoup credits former Lodi High boys basketball head coach Dave Nutting into establishing the mind-set of future players. In 14 seasons, Nutting, who stepped down after the 2017-18 season, and his Lodi squads won six league titles and earning section playoff berths. Nutting, 58, died of cancer on Dec. 7.
“Coach Nutting was such a pivotal figure in the program,” said Shoup of Nutting. “He shaped it into the identity of a hard-working team at Lodi.”
Shoup is averaging an even 9.0 points per game. Junior forward Isaac Bishop leads the team in scoring with 15.7 points per game and senior guard Logan Stout second at 10.2 points per game.
What does Shoup, along with Bishop and Stout have in common along with half of the this year’s team? Each play two or more sports. Shoup, along with Bishop and Stout, along with center Ethan Bronson and guards Vinny Montgomery and Andreas Pappas, were members of the Lodi High football team that posted a 6-4 record and missed earning a section playoff berth last month. Shoup also competes on the high school’s boys track and field team.
“All of the big guys,” Shoup said. “We get our strength that we get from the weight room. To go out there and dominate, that’s a big factor on how we’ve been successful.”
The Flames are determined to work harder toward their goal of earning a playoff berth. Something that Lodi hasn’t experienced since the 2015-16 season, when Nutting led the Flames to a share of the TCAL title and earned a section D-I playoff berth.
“That’s a huge goal for us,” Shoup said. “Those close games that we’ve lost or won by short margins show that the little things make the biggest difference. If we go out and execute the little things, then big things are going to happen.”
But before Lodi can think playoffs, it has to get through TCAL action that begins after the holidays.
“We want to be able to go into league and be able to dominate every team,” Shoup said. “Go in with our head held high and that we’re the better team. We work harder. We know in our hearts and our minds that we’re the hard-working team.”
Shoup started playing basketball at age 3. That was when he started playing recreational tot basketball.
“My dad played basketball in his life, too,” said Nathan Shoup of his father, “He’d take me out in the drive way and we’d play together. It was always had a good time playing with my dad and my brothers growing up.”
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.