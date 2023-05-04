The Tri-City Athletic League track and field championships kicked off on Wednesday with finals in a few events, and preliminaries in most of the running events.
Lodi High had two winners in the finals that took place on the first day, with Grace Duenas winning the discus with a personal-best 121 feet, 1 inch, and Talisa Heinitz winning the triple jump with a 35-11, also a personal best.
Other girls finishing high up in the day’s finals were Lodi’s Samantha Stone (second in the 3,200 at 12 minutes, 15.0 seconds), Lodi’s Karis Mann (second in the pole vault at 9-0), Tokay’s Kayleen Tuavao (third in the discus at 106-10), Lodi’s Zoe Aitken (third in the 3,200 at 12:16.76) and Lodi’s Keily Ramirez (third in the pole vault at 9-0). For the boys, Lodi’s Maceo McDowell was second in the long jump at 21-5.5 and third in the high jump at 6-0, Lodi’s Stephen Holbo placed third in the shot put with a 42-4 (a personal best), and Tokay’s Jacob Ray was fourth in the high jump at 6-0.
In the prelims, which take the top nine in each event for today’s final, Lodi’s Kiah Aitken holds the second-best time in the 800 at 2:29.21 and the fourth-best time in the 400 at 1:00.63, and on the boys side, Lodi’s Mark Adkins holds the third-best time in the 110 hurdles at 16.90, Tokay’s Mark Doria holds the fourth-best time in the 300 hurdles at 42.86, and Lodi’s Kaiden Merryman and Nick Gauna holds the fifth- and sixth-best times in the 100, both at 11.3.
The finals are today at Tokay High, with field events starting at 2 p.m. and track events starting at 4 p.m.
The Flames completed a sweep over Tokay with Wednesday’s victory, the final regular-season game of the year.
Lodi (15-12, 10-5 in the Tri-City Athletic League) now heads to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, while Tokay (11-12, 5-10) heads to the offseason. The TCAL sends three teams to the playoffs, and Lodi finished in that third slot. St. Mary’s and Lincoln dueled for the league title this week, with the Rams winning two of three for the championship.
Against Tokay, Lodi’s Matthew Gobel struck out 10 batters in four innings of work, allowing a run on four walks and no hits, before Ken Blankenship finished the last three innings with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.
At the plate, Lodi had seven hits — a double, two RBIs and two runs from Brayden Stout, a double and two runs from Dominic Godi, a single and three runs from Luke Toy, a single an two RBIs from Sean Kennedy, and singles from Austin Meehleis, Gavin Mora and Carson Devine.
Tokay’s offense had just two hits against the Flames, singles by Zack Sanchez and Giani Camacho. Tokay’s Brock Sell had six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings, but gave up six runs (four earned) on five hits.
The SJS will release its playoff brackets on Saturday.
