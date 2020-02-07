The Tokay High boys basketball team jumped out to a lead in the first quarter on Friday, then held on to defeat West 57-54 for the Tigers’ first Tri-City Athletic League victory of the season.
Ryker Henne made the game-winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer, and led all scorers with 16 points, adding 5 rebounds and a pair of assists.
Huzaifa Wasiq added 14 points and 5 boards, Gurveer Badyal had 8 points, 11 rebounds and two assists, Majid Khan had 7 points, Aiyaz Meir had 5 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, Uriel Penaflor had 4 points and 4 steals and Andrew Gauna had 2 points.
The win snapped a 34-game league losing skid for Tokay (4-22 overall, 1-10 TCAL). The last time the Tigers won was Jan. 27, 2017 — a 58-54 win over Lodi at The Inferno.
Junior varsity
Lincoln 53, Lodi 50
Tony Rivera led the Flames with 17 points in Friday’s loss, along with 11 from kevin Dondero, 9 from Dylan Scott, 5 each from Adan Alvarez and Mason Stout, and 3 from Carter Swicegood.
Freshmen
Lodi 59, Lincoln 57
Two Flames had double-doubles in Friday’s victory — Connor Davis racked up a whopping 30 points and 21 rebounds, and Brayden Stout had 12 points and 11 boards.
Matthew Schiess had 8 points, Conner Moreno had 4, Tarek Meier had 3 and Hamza Ibrahim had 2.
BOYS SOCCER
Varsity
Tokay 8, St. Mary’s 0
The Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 first-half lead in Friday’s victory, and clinched at least a tie for the TCAL championship with one game to go.
Jeffery Orozco scored twice and had two assists, Brandon Razo had two goals and an assist, and single goals came from Eduardo Rodriguez, Eduardo Guillen, Arturo Rivera and Anthony Quiroz. Jorge Quiroz and Jode Contreras had two assists each, along with one from Rivera.
Tracy 2, Lodi 1
Yobani Osorio scored Lodi’s lone goal in Friday’s loss, an equalizer in the 58th minute, but Tracy took the game with an 85th-minute goal. A few more scoring chances for Lodi didn’t pan out in the final minutes.
Goalkeeper Matt Phillips notched four saves, while Nico Loiseau, Will Isquierdo and D.J. Van Ness played well.