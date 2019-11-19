Cross country 4.jpg

Members of the Lodi and Tokay girls cross-country team prepare themselves to race at the Sac-Joaquin Section Cross-Country Championships at Willow Hills on the Folsom High campus on Saturday. Lodi runners (left to right) are Yasmin Melendrez, Pamela Decko and Carlee McCabe and Tokay’s Kali Anema and Kari Anema.

FOLSOM — More than a dozen area high school runners competed at the Sac-Joaquin Section Cross-Country Championships at Willow Hills on the Folsom High campus on Saturday.

Out of that group, two Liberty Ranch High runners placed high to earn a trip to the California Interscholastic Federation State Cross-Country Championships. That elite event will take place at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Cristian Martinez, a senior, was the first Liberty Ranch runner to cross the finish line in the Division IV boys’ race. He took third place with a time of 16 minutes, 25 seconds.

Hawk teammate Braden Birkes, also a senior, punched his ticket to the state meet with a ninth place finish at 17:05. The top 10 individuals who are not on the top three teams advance to the state meet.

As a team, Liberty Ranch took eighth place with 151 points.

Other Liberty Ranch runners who placed were Raghav Vaudevan, 41st at 18:38.4; Daniel Gonzalez, 44th at 18:43.8; Cole Parker, 54th at 19:38.5; Cyrus Walker, 55th at 19:38.6 and Sean Nietschke, 65th at 20:28.8.

In the D-IV girls’ race, Galt’s Cheyenne Ullrich, only a freshman, was 24th at 23:17.2. Sofia Arana was 36th at 24:29.2, followed by Warrior teammates Julie Sporleder 40th at 24:45.7. Arana and Sporleder are also freshmen.

Other Galt runners who placed were Sasha Martinez, 46th at 25:22.9; Madison Petersen, 47th at 25:26.1; Emma Sporleder, 55th at 27:02.6 and Zada Arias, 57th at 28:15.9.

As a team, Galt took ninth place with 193 points.

In the Division II girls’ race, Tokay’s Kali Anema, a junior, took 25th place at 20:43. Kari Anema, Kali’s twin sister, was 48th at 21:33.6.

According to Tokay coach Karey Harty, Kari Anema started strong but the last 200 meters proved to be the difference. After staying in the top 15 of the first 2 miles of the race, Kari, who like Kali is a junior, collapsed the last 200 meters of the race. Kari got up and dragged herself to the finish and collapsed for a second time.

In the same division, Lodi took ninth place as a team with 223 points. Carlee McCabe led the way for the Flames with a time of 20:45.8, followed by Yasmin Melendrez, 41st at 21:31.1. Pamela Decko followed at 46th place at 21:43.4; Audrey Garcia, 52nd at 22:14.6; Paris Heiser, 60th at 22:59; Frida Rodriguez 63rd at 23:18.2 and Diana Vargas 66th at 23:46.2.

Luke Petersen was the only Lodi boy who competed in the D-II boys’ race. Petersen took 51st at 18:02.4.

