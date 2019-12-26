Three Lodi High girls basketball players scored in double digits to beat Central Valley of Ceres 50-24 in the opening of the Pitman Holiday Classic in Turlock on Thursday.
Aiyana Evans led the way for Lodi with 14 points. Savannah Head followed with 12 points and Ashlee Toy 11. Angie Fugzai was next in scoring at five points, and Sophia Alejandrez and Kayleigh Coberly each had four points.
In the winner’s bracket today at 6 p.m., Lodi will take on host Pitman.
Tokay 48, Enochs 44
Simone Medeiros and Aniyah Dean each scored 12 points to lead the Tigers in Thursday’s opener of the Tracy Tournament, with Dean making it a double-double with 10 rebounds and 6 steals. Medeiros added 4 steals and 4 assists.
Mia Misasi added 9 points, Ahmiena El Kheidi had 6 points and 9 boards, Jenefer Corona had 5 points and Doonya Khan had 4 points as the Tigers improved to 6-8. Tokay will play Orestimba at 3:30 p.m. today in Tracy.
Junior varsity
Tokay 38, Escalon 21
Angeleen Ghuman scored 11 points to lead the Tigers in Thursday’s opener of the Ripon Tournament, along wqith 8 points and 4 steals from Paulina Barron, 6 points from Aaliyah Awan, 3 points and 4 rebounds from Yasmeen Ibrahim, 3 points from Kailey Cross, 2 points and 10 boards from Cally Anderson, 3 points, 7 steals and 3 rebounds from Bella Nguyen, 2 points from Baleria Ochoa and 1 point from Gabriela Gonzalez.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Pittsburg 64, Lodi 54
Isaac Bishop score 17 points for Lodi (5-8) in the opener of the Acalanes Tournament on Thursday. Max Graves-Weil, Stephano Casciaro and Nathan Shoup each had six points, Julius Latteri and Stephanos Pappas each had five and Hayden Hildenbrand two.
Today at 2:30 p.m., Lodi will play Montgomery.
Freshmen
Lodi 66, Stagg 39
Brayden Stout and Tarek Maier each scored 10 points as the Flames took down the host in the opener of the Stagg Tournament on Thursday. Connor Davis added 8 points, Conner Moreno had 7, Christian Huerta had 6, Adam Shergill and Zachary Stephens each had 5, Isaac Maldanado had 4, Matthew Schiess had 3, and four players had 2 — Chevy Martinez, Hamza Ibrahim, Adrian Mendez-Maldanado and Jacob Ivey.