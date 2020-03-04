Samantha Tucker went 3-for-4 with a double and 2 runs to lead the Elliot Christian High softball team to a 9-6 win over Delta Charter in Tracy on Wednesday.
In the circle, Tucker, a sophomore, also pitched a complete game with 16 strikeouts, with 6 runs allowed (3 earned) on 4 hits and 3 walks for Elliot (1-0).
Savannah Evans added a 2-for-4 day with 4 RBIs and 2 runs, Riley Lewis had a double and a run, Brook Reich had a single and 2 runs, Kailee Alejandre had a single and an RBI and Jocelyn Palos had a single.
Ripon 10, Tokay 7
Tokay out-hit Ripon 13-7, but weren’t as efficient moving runners around the bases in Wednesday’s loss.
Mia Misasi was 4-for-4 with 3 doubles, 3 RBIs and 2 runs, Simone Medeiros went 3-for-4 with a double and 2 runs, Rachel Shannon was 2-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBIs, Kayly Pau was 2-for-3 with a double, and Hannah Hauschildt and Megan Walker each had singles. Walker also pitched 2 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts.
BOYS GOLF
Linden 263, Liberty Ranch 272
Brady Roenspie fired a 52 for Liberty Ranch, in its first match of the season, on Wednesday. Jorge Oceguera followed with a 53, David Suarez 54, Seth Quist 56, Josh Krienke 57 and Jason McCarty 58.