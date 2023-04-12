The Lodi High boys tennis team scored a historic victory on Tuesday with a 7-2 win over Lincoln.
It was the Flames’ first victory over the Trojans since 2009, when John Sharp, Jared Weeks and Ramerio Santoy scored key points for undefeated Lodi.
On Tuesday, it was Ryan Marini, Guy Hein, Tanner Duda and Reed Waters scoring the big singles victories to plant their flags in the program’s history books.
“This is a historic season for us and we are undefeated,” said Lodi coach Jacob Neal via email. “The boys are playing great!”
In singles play, Marini defeated Lincoln’s Andrew Ridgeon 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1, Jackson Stilwell suffered a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Ardi Buhari at No. 2, Hein defeated Quang Le in three sets, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3, Duda defeated Johnathan Nguyen 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4, Joey Dockery lost in three sets, 6-4, 5-7, 2-6 to Jeffrey Davis, and Reed Waters defeated Luke Greeno in three sets, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 at No. 6.
a sweep of the doubles matches sealed the deal for the Flames, with one going to a tiebreaker.
At No. 1 doubles, Alex Sauseda and Nathan Leong defeated Ishaan Ajay and Stefan Sanchez 6-7 (3), 6-0, 1-0 (8). At No. 2 doubles, Brandon Schultz and Colin Griffin defeated Sai Anne and Dylan Le 6-3, 6-4, and at No. 3 doubles, El Plath and Giuseppi Guidi defeated Shiva Anne and Leonder Saguinsin 6-1, 6-4.
Lodi is back in action on Tuesday, hosting Tracy in Tri-City Athletic League play.
SOFTBALL
Varsity: Tokay doubleheader vs. West
The Tigers went 1-1 against the Wolf Pack on Tuesday, losing the first game of the doubleheader 9-6 and reversing the score in the nightcap to win 9-6.
In the first game, the score was tied at 6-6 before an RBI single broke things open for West in the top of the seventh inning. Hannah Nava and Emma Misasi each went 2-for-3 for the Tigers, with a pair of RBIs from Misasi and three stolen bases for Nava, while Bella Godinez, Rachel Shannon and Annabelle Sikich each singled.
In the second game, the Tigers raced out to a 6-2 lead, saw it nearly disappear with a four-run fifth inning from West, then sealed the win with a two-run seventh inning.
Sikich went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Misasi went 2-for-5 with a double, Michelle Estrada was 2-for-4 with two runs, Godinez was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Shannon went 2-for-4, and Maddie Schneider, Cloe Alves and Nava each singled.
Tokay (4-4, 2-3 in the TCAL) will play at Lincoln on Tuesday.
Varsity: Lodi 9, St. Mary’s 8
The Flames scored seven runs across the fifth and sixth innings to score a huge victory on Tuesday, holding off a seventh-inning rally by the Rams to win by one run.
Both teams had 11 hits, with Ashlyn Jubrey leading the Flames in a 2-for-4 day with a double and four RBIs. Kennedi Brooks was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Tealla Rivera was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, Kiki Mazza was 2-for-4, Corinthia Rivera had a double, and Taylor Blank and Holly Reich each singled, with two runs from Reich.
Brooks pitched a complete game for the victory.
GOLF
Varsity boys: Lodi 201, Tokay 249
Timur Alalin went 5-under across nine holes to lead the Flames to victory on Tuesday, with a 32 on Woodbridge Golf & Country Club’s par-37 course.
Jack Topham added a 39, A.J. Salvetti and Jack Main each carded 43s, and Trent Munson shot a 44 for Lodi.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity boys: Lodi 3, Lincoln 1
The Flames scored their second win over Lincoln this year, with the first a 2-1 win at a preseason tournament.
In Tuesday’s game, postponed from late March, Lodi won 25-16, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20 to improve to 10-4 overall and 4-1 in TCAL play.
JV boys: Lodi 2, Lincoln 0
The JV Flames won 25-6, 25-23 on Tuesday, with 4 kills and a pair of blocks from Gianni DeBenedetti, 2 kills and 4 assists from Tony Ortiz, and 13 assists, 3 kills and 3 aces from Tyler Protz. Lodi is 3-1 in TCAL play.
