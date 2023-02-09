A Lodi rally over the last few minutes fell just short in Wednesday’s TCAL matchup against St. Mary’s.
The Lodi High boys basketball team fell below .500 in league play in a 51-48 loss, a game that stayed fairly even throughout.
Asher Schroeder led the Flames with 13 points, Nathan Morse had 11, Matt Schiess and Conner Davis each scored 7, Brayden Stout had 5, Matt Shinn had 3 and Matt Gobel had 2. Skylar Strickland led the Rams with 16 points.
Lodi (11-16, 5-6 TCAL) closes out the regular season tonight with a home game against Tokay.
Freshman boys: St. Mary’s 49, Lodi 35
The Flames were led by Noah Munoz’s 10 points in Wednesday’s loss, along with 9 from Cooper Mettler, 7 from Jackson Butler, 3 each from Xavier Davis and Tyler Protz, 2 from Eli Souza, and 1 from Max Tovar.
