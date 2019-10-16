For more than one period, the Lodi High boys water polo team stayed toe-to-toe with defending Tri-City Athletic League and Sac-Joaquin Section Division I champion St. Mary’s.
Then the Rams took over Tuesday’s game at Tokay High’s swimming pool.
That led to St. Mary’s posting a 17-9 win over Lodi (4-3 in the TCAL, 13-6), which remains tied with Lincoln for second place in the TCAL.
Lodi’s Seth Hillstrom tied the game at 3-3 with 6:23 into the second period. Then St. Mary’s scored the next four goals for a 7-3 halftime lead.
“After the first period, we got into foul trouble, which really hurt us,” said Lodi coach Dan Christy. “They kept pushing away at the lead and we just couldn’t recover. They’ve a very good team.”
Victor Plunkett had four goals for Lodi. Dane Cranford followed with two goals and Hillstrom, Jackson McDonald and Eli Kim each had one.
The Flames’ next three league games are against West, Tracy and rival Tokay. On Friday and Saturday, Lodi will play at the DeLong Tournament in Modesto.
Girls: Lodi 8, St. Mary’s 7
Hannah Wilson and Aiyana Evans each had three goals for Lodi in Tuesday’s game. Madison Rishwain and Elizabeth Decko each had one goal. Flame goalie Lydia Campbell had 10 saves.