Tokay’s girls basketball team scored its first victory of the season with Thursday’s 48-37 win over Pleasant Grove in the first round of the Lady Warriors Tournament at Galt High.
Mia Misasi led the Tigers with 16 points and 5 steals, along with 13 points from Simone Medeiros, 9 points and 12 rebounds from Aniyah Dean, 4 points from Michele Vazquez, 3 points and 12 boards from Fernanda Vazquez, 2 points from Sunna Khan and 1 point from Mira Patino.
Tokay (1-3) will face Stagg in the second round of the tournament today at 6:30 p.m. Stagg defeated Liberty Ranch 45-43 on Thursday.
On the other side of the bracket, host Galt defeated Linden 47-22 to advance to the second round. The Warriors will play at 8 p.m. today against Calaveras, which destroyed West 59-14.
BOYS SOCCER
Varsity
Chavez 3, Lodi 1
Mateo Charles scored Lodi’s lone goal in Thursday’s loss, while between the pipes Matt Phillips had 5 saves and Joshua Moreno had 3.
Max Niemo, Yobani Osorio , D.J. Van Ness, Jesus Santillan and Mason Robbins played well.
Junior varsity
Lodi 7, Chavez 0
Christian Garcia scored twice to lead the Flames in Thursday’s victory, along with one goal each from Camden Locke, Alfonso Castro, Nick McDonald, Rafa Maldonado and Alexo Tenorio. Bryan Velez had two saves to preserve the shutout, and McDonald, Castro, Cargia, Josh Myers and Gonzalo Ordinolo tallied assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
Varsity
Lodi 0, Stagg 0
The Flames controlled the ball, but couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net on Thursday to make their record 0-1-1. Jordan Meyers, Shelby Yarbrough and Jolie Pitto played well against a stingy Stagg squad.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Escalon 65, Tokay 56, OT
The Tigers fell to 0-5 after finishing regulation tied 55-55. Huzi Wasiq led Tokay with 22 points, Hamza El Kheidi had 17, Andrew Gauna had 9, Ryker Henne had 4 and Gurveer Badyal and Uriel Penaflor had 2 each.
Tokay will host Will C. Wood today.
Junior varsity
Lodi 47, Rancho Cordova 39
Tony Rivera led the Flames with 11 points in Thursday’s victory, along with 9 points and 6 steals from Dylan Scott, 8 points from Mason Stout, 6 from Kevin Dondero, 4 from Carter Swicegood, 3 from Pierce DeAndreis and 2 each from Angel Landa, Tarish Sharma and Timmy Copeland.
Freshmen
Whitney 56, Lodi 38
Brayden Stout scored a double-double in Thursday’s loss, with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Connor Davis added 7 points and 17 boards, Isaac Maldanado had 5 points, Adam Shergill had 3, and Tarek Maier, Zach Stephens and Chevy Martinez had 2 each.