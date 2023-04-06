The Lodi High boys golf team scored a big non-league victory, outshooting Jesuit 191-195 at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club on Wednesday.

Timur Alalin carded a 1-under 36 to lead the way, Jack Main and A.J. Salvetti each shot 38, Jack Topham had a 39, and Trent Munson had a 40 as Lodi improved to 4-0 this spring.

Tags

Recommended for you