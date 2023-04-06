The Lodi High boys golf team scored a big non-league victory, outshooting Jesuit 191-195 at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club on Wednesday.
Timur Alalin carded a 1-under 36 to lead the way, Jack Main and A.J. Salvetti each shot 38, Jack Topham had a 39, and Trent Munson had a 40 as Lodi improved to 4-0 this spring.
Varsity: Lodi at Boras Classic
The Flames went 0-2 on Wednesday and Thursday at the Boras Classic in Sacramento, with a 10-1 loss to Whitney-Rocklin and a 5-2 loss to Stockdale-Bakersfield.
In Wednesday’s loss to Whitney, Lodi had 6 singles, with a 2-for-3 day from Bubba Stout, and singles from Austin Meehleis, Luke Leggitt, Sean Kennedy and Vance Haskins.
With Thursday morning’s loss to Stockdale, Lodi dropped to 7-7 this spring. The Flames are back in TCAL action on Monday, starting a three-game series against Lincoln.
The JV Flames won 25-13, 25-17 on Wednesday to improve to 2-1 in TCAL play. Jacob Bentz had 7 aces and 6 kills for Lodi, Sebastian Ramirez had 7 kills, 13 digs and 5 blocks, and Brody Silveira had 10 digs and 3 kills.
Varsity: Tracy 12, Tokay 0
The Tigers were shut out in Wednesday’s TCAL game, with singles from Emma Misasi, Maliah Gomez and Maddie Schneider.
