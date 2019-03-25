Bailey Correia came a single away from hitting for the cycle as the Elliot High softball team opened the season with a 14-2 win over Modesto Christian on Monday.
That single she needed turned out to be one of her two home runs. Correia went 4-for-4 with two dingers, a triple, a double and four RBIs.
In the circle, freshman Sammie Tucker pitched a five-inning complete game, with two unearned runs on one hit and eight strikeouts. Tucker went 2-for-2 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs, Katie Petterson went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs, and Kylie Whittle, Sydnee Johnson, Karahgan Meyer and Jaden Pritikin each had two hits.
The Eagles get into CCAA play against Millennium today.
Bear Creek 11, Tokay 1
The Bruins held the Tigers to three hits in Monday’s non-league loss, with doubles by Mia Misasi and Simone Medeiros.
Medeiros had the Tigers’ lone RBI, driving in Misasi, while Hannah Hauschildt added a single.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Tokay 13, Weston Ranch 12
The Tigers notched their first victory of the season on Monday in a game that was rescheduled because of rain from earlier in the month.
Tokay notched 12 hits and nine walks to slip past Weston Ranch, with Logan Drummond leading the way with a 3-for-5 day with a double and two RBIs. Ryan Lew was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs, Kolton Fernandez was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs, Ryker Henne and Bryan Neuvert had doubles, and Cade Campbell, Harrison Blevins and Josh Anderson had singles, with Anderson driving in three runs.
Lodi 6, Sierra 4
Nick Hybarger pitched a complete game in Monday’s eight-inning victory, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out five.
Jonathan Charboneau went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a single, Logan Stout had a double and a single, Angelo Zazzarino had two singles and Jeffrey Werder had a double as the Flames improved to 6-2 overall.