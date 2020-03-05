SACRAMENTO — Four hits and an early lead made it look like the Lodi High softball team would come out with a victory.
Then the Flames’ advantage went up in smoke.
Taking on Benicia in the Franklin Pre-Season High School Softball Tournament at the Sacramento Softball Complex on Thursday, Lodi watched its comfortable lead switch to Benicia taking a 5-4 win. Franklin of Elk Grove is the host school.
After Benicia jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Lodi (1-3) built its 4-1 lead after two innings. Three-year starter Johnna Schroeder, a junior who plays shortstop and pitches, singled to left field. Then she gave Lodi a 1-0 lead on when she touched home plate on Andrea Lira’s double in which the softball was hit down the third base and traveled deep into left field.
Lira and Shelby Katzakian, a junior, scored in the opening frame for a 3-1 score. Katzakian was walked intentionally. Then Ashlee Toy, a four-year starter for the Flames, singled to left-center field that drove in Lira. Kayleigh Coberly, a sophomore who started as a freshman during the 2019 season, grounded out but gained an RBI when Katzakian touched home plate.
“The hits were awesome because we were kind of flat at the beginning of the season,” said Lodi co-head coach Acacia Sanchez, who is sharing the head coaching duties with Jordynn Elwood. “It was real positive to see that.”
Schroeder clubbed a solo home run in the top of the second inning; a shot that went deep into right field. The speedy Schroeder rounded the bases and arrived at home plate standing up to give Lodi a 4-1 advantage.
Then Benicia produced its hits for the come-from-behind win.
In the top of the third inning, Benicia’s Bailey McLaughlin beat out an infield single in front of home plate and the pitcher’s circle. Along with Panther teammate Lorenzza Marcacci hitting a triple to left field, and Hailey Weddington singled to right field. All of those hits added up to Benicia trimming Lodi’s lead to 4-3.
“As the game progressed, we settled, got a little comfortable,” Sanchez said. “They (Benicia) just had the perfect comeback.”
There was only one hit in the fourth inning between both teams. Lodi pitcher Kenedi Brooks, a freshman, doubled to left field in the bottom of the frame with one out. But a strikeout and a grounder led to the Flames’ possible scoring opportunities shut down.
Benicia took the lead that was the final score of 5-4 in the top of the fifth inning. Back-to-back singles from Maracci and Weddington was followed by Kaylee Marks’ single drove in her Panther teammates.
The only baserunners Lodi had in the final two innings of the game was when Schroeder reached first base when Marks, playing shortstop, committed a fielding error. Sydney Featherston also got on base through a fielder’s choice that led to Schroeder being tagged up at second base.
Lodi finished the game with five hits. Schroeder went 2-for-2 and scored twice. Lira and Brooks each had their doubles. Benicia had eight hits.
In the circle, Brooks started the game for the Flames. Toy tossed the last two innings of the game.
“Same with the pitching,” Sanchez said. “Our freshman pitcher (Brooks) is stepping up. She’s getting her stuff done and that’s what we need for her to do.”
Sanchez, who along with Elwood, take over for Michelle Souza, who retired from being the Lodi High softball coach from 2000 until last spring. Souza continues to teach physical educational classes at Lodi High. Sanchez and Elwood had been the Lodi junior varsity co-head coaches the last four seasons.
Today, Lodi plays two more games at the tournament at the same complex. At 9 a.m., Lodi plays Amador and 10:45 takes on Reno.
