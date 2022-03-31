The Lodi High softball team came close, but couldn’t score its first Tri-City Athletic League win of the season with Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to Tracy at Lodi Softball Complex.
The Flames scored both their runs with a rally in the sixth inning that included a triple from Kenedi Brooks and a single from Kalie Toy. They were Lodi’s only hits of the game.
“They were down, and then they go up, and I was like ‘Wow, if this sparks us, let’s get this rolling,’ ” said Lodi coach Michelle Souza. “I think that’s for every team, but our team starts a little too late for that sometimes.”
Lodi is a young team, with five sophomores on the roster and several of them in starting spots.
“We had a tough start. We played some tournaments with tough teams. That’s what I like to do is play tough teams to see if we can compete,” Souza said. “Now we’re going into league kind of still, if we can minimize our errors, we’ll be a great team. But if we’re going to have those errors, let’s make up for that by hitting the ball.”
Tracy scored one each in the first four innings, and held on to beat Lodi (4-11 overall, 0-2 in the TCAL).
In the circle, Hannah Escalante started for Lodi and Janie Schallberger finished the game.
“The pitchers are holding their fort, and we need our defense to back them up,” Souza said. “Yesterday showed that.”
Lodi will play Lincoln at 4 p.m. Monday at home, then will face Tokay at Arnaiz Softball Complex in Stockton on Wednesday.
Tokay also hasn’t scored a league victory yet, falling 9-3 to St. Mary’s on Wednesday at Arnaiz. Tokay’s Sierra Miranda, Rachel Gibbons and Rachel Shannon each had a single and an RBI, with two stolen bases from Shannon.
Tokay (4-5, 0-2) played Galt on Thursday (results were not available at press time), and will host Tracy on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.