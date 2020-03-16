Elliot Christian High School made the call on Monday to suspend all school activities — including athletics, making all Lodi and Galt high schools closed for the next few weeks.
Meanwhile, coaches and athletes, having at least part of their spring season erased, are developing plans to maintain and build their conditioning without practices and games.
Elliot’s softball coach, Mike Pontius, has been staying in contact with his players through text messages.
“I’ve encouraged players to do workouts on their own if they can,” Pontius said. “I think we’re all walking through this hour by hour. I’m a person who loves to be fit, and I go to the gym almost every day, but I don’t know if I’ll go to the gym. I’ll run out on the street away from people. They’ll have to find a way to stay in shape.”
Other coaches are using apps to keep up with their athletes. Lodi High track and field coach Chris Galindo said the Flames were already using an app called Team Snap to plan a customized fitness regimen for each athlete.
“Every season we come up with a plan for each individual group, so if you’re a sprinter, a jumper or a hurdler, we have a workout for them,” Galindo said. “Spring break’s usually a time where we get in a lot of technique work where they can get all the tools to better their form. Without coaching, it’s hard to correct any failures or mistakes they’re making.”
Galindo said the team tends to work in three-week chunks, with one medium-intensity week, a full-intensity week and a tapering week. The app helps the athletes plan and execute their training.
“The only thing now is how we implement,” Galindo said. “It’s kind of hard on the kids because they can’t use the weight room, and they can’t meet at the track. We just post the workouts, they know the warmup routine, and they know the preventative routine, but we can’t be there.”
Pontius is also thinking about the skillset as well as the conditioning. The Eagles were off to a 3-1 start when the suspension hit.
“I don’t know what kind of plan I could do, because each person is going to have different circumstances,” Pontius said. “Some of them might have their own little batting cages, and others wouldn’t be able to. Some might have relatives they can play catch with, others might not.”
Tokay High athletic director and football coach Michael Holst was working with some football players for offseason weight and conditioning. He also uses an app to track and implement fitness regimens, called Team Builder.
“Everything’s online giving kids either their normal workout if they have access to weights at home, or if they want to go to the gym,” Holst said. “I’m not pushing them to go to the gym, but if they have something at home they can use, or a body weight program if they have no equipment. They can always work on speed; that doesn’t require equipment.”
Scott Campbell, Tokay’s first-year baseball coach, wants his players to stay in shape, but also has a specific workout he wants his players working on.
“I’ve sent out text messages to my guys about what they should be doing,” Campbell said. “Arms are the most important thing. Your whole preseason is based on getting your arms ready to perform during league.”
He encouraged his players to play catch every day, and for his pitchers to figure out a way to throw bullpen sessions and simulated games, where they throw about 15 pitches, then sit for a few minutes, then get up for 15 more.
“Quite a way to start the campaign off,” Campbell said with a laugh. “Hopefully everything works out, and obviously player safety is No. 1 in my book, and we’ll roll with the punches.”
Many local coaches have had coronavirus impacts outside of the sport. Campbell teaches social sciences, and is the department head at Tokay. He said the district and the teachers’ union is still figuring out how to approach teaching with school suspended.
Galindo teaches physics at Lodi, and said he had already given assignments for the two-week spring break.
“We’re following the district’s lead,” Galindo said. “We teach too. In fact, I have a couple of athletes in my physics class, and I’m putting out homework, because we can’t afford to get two weeks behind in class. That’s the emphasis, is the student-athlete.”
Pontius is getting it on all fronts. He’s an off-campus coach whose main gig is optometry. He’s had directives to postpone non-essential eye exams for at least two weeks, and has to figure out exactly what constitutes non-essential. He’s also a community moderator at Vinewood Community Church and is helping to figure out how to proceed there.
“One of the things I’m sad about is we had a strong start, developing a team community, and this is destroying our ability to build a team community,” Pontius said about the Eagles softball squad. “I want us to stay connected, even if in text messages. I think going off in isolation, which this thing is making us do, is unhealthy.”