Settling in for the second game of this week's series against Tracy, Tokay jumped out early on Wednesday night at Billy Hebert Field in Stockton for a 6-4 victory and a 5-0 league record.
Tokay sophomore Brock Sell pitched a complete game, scattering four hits and three walks while striking out six batters and allowing two earned runs (four total).
“My changeup felt really good tonight,” Sell said. “I had it worked out on my fastball, but overall my changeup worked really well tonight.”
The win left Tokay with an 11-2 overall record, and a 5-0 mark in Tri-City Athletic League play, good for sole possession of first place in the league after Lincoln suffered its first blemish in league play, a 6-2 loss at the hands of Lodi.
Tracy didn't make it easy, two days after making Tokay work to come back in the series opener. Tracy started the scoring in the top of the first inning when Daniel Behrman was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a sacrifice, and scored on a Jacob Jones single.
The Bulldogs didn't score again until the top of the sixth.
“You've got to move forward,” Sell said. “You've got to have a forgetful memory, because baseball's a game of failure, you're going to fail, so you've got to get back to the next batter and get him out.”
Tokay coach Scott Campbell said Tokay's entire pitching staff has taken an aggressive approach this season.
“I give a lot of that credit to Justin Giovannoni, the co-head coach and pitching coach, for instilling in all of our pitcher to attack the hitters,” Campbell said. “If we're not attacking the hitters, then we're giving them control of the at-bat, and we don't want to give them the control of the at-bat. That's kind of been our mindset the whole year, just keep attacking hitters, and if something does happen and we give up a run, all of our pitchers have the comfort and the belief that our offense will take care of that.”
And Tokay's offense went to work, scoring two in the bottom of the first inning and three in the second for a 5-1 lead, a cushion the Tigers were very happy to have.
“Coming out and getting an early lead allows us to then play the game the way we want to play it,” Campbell said. “We're not being dictated by how they are playing the baseball game at that point, we're in control.”
Sell led off the same way Tracy did, by taking a pitch for a free base. Cory Sugg followed that up with a stand-up triple to right field, scoring on a groundout by Matthew Casillas.
In the second inning, Paul Buckley led off with a single and later scored on an error off the bat of Sell, Zack Sanchez walked and later scored on a passed ball, and Sell later scored on a Sugg single.
An extra insurance run came in the bottom of the fourth when Adam Koponen singled and later scored on an error after Sell initiated a double steal.
“Our whole team is doing everything. If they're in the dugout, they're helping out picking people up, everyone in the field is making their plays, in the batter's box we're putting balls in play, and everything is clicking this season,” Sell said. “We had an OK season last year, and I think that propelled us to have a great season this year.”
Things started to get a little shaky in the top of the sixth inning when Tracy's Jordan Hall doubled, Ronin Contreras walked, and a few passed balls and wild pitched helped both runners score, cutting Tokay's lead to 6-3.
A strikeout ended the threat with a runner on first base.
Tracy threatened again in the final inning when pinch-hitter Trevor Jennings singled, advanced to third on an outfield error, and later scored on a groundout. But with the tying run at a plate, Sell gathered himself to induce the groundout, a fly ball and a strikeout to complete the game.
“There was an opportunity later in the game with bases loaded and one out, and we didn't put a run across and I felt like at that point, if we had put one, two, three across at that stage in the game, this game would have been over a long time ago,” Campbell said. “We missed an opportunity to put our foot down on their throats, and we'll learn from that and move into the next game with that mindset.”
Sugg finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Tokay, Sell went 2-for-3 with two runs, Buckley was 2-for-3, and Casillas and Koponen each singled. Tracy finished with five hits, including doubles by Behrman and Jordan Hall.
Tokay (11-2, 5-0 TCAL) and Tracy (9-5, 0-5 TCAL) finish their series tonight in Tracy before Tokay moves on to face a murderer's row of TCAL heavyweights — Lincoln, St. Mary's and Lodi.
“My entire coaching staff and I have really been preparing us for these next three weeks of league,” Campbell said. “Everything that we've done up to this point is to get us ready for that gauntlet, and we know that Lincoln, St. Mary's and then Lodi all have historically great programs, great coaches, dynamite players on their squads, and I feel very confident that we'll show up and have a good showing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.