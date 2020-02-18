Jorge Oregel and his Tokay boys soccer teammates aren’t ready to let coach Ruben Gomez ride off into the sunset quite yet.
It took some effort, but the Tigers took out Davis in penalty kicks in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row, winning the shootout 4-3 after ending 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime in a 1-1 tie at Hubbard Field.
“Lots of us are seniors,” said Oregel, the goalkeeper who took the winning penalty kick after playing between the pipes for all 100 minutes. “And it could be our last game, as well as Coach’s last season, so we want to go as far as we can and hopefully win a title.”
No. 11 Davis, once again, didn’t make it easy for the sixth-seeded Tigers — the teams were evenly-match in speed and effort, with Davis holding the edge on physicality and Tokay the better ball-handling team.
Even the shootout had overtime, after the teams tied 3-3 through the first five shooters for each team — Tokay had goals from Eric Cahue, Brandon Razo and Anthony Quiroz. But after Tokay was up 2-0, Davis came back with goals from Joe Vogel and Christian Saenz to make it a 3-2 lead. Tokay goalkeeper Cahue blocked the other two shots after scoring Tokay’s first.
Then Davis goalkeeper Cariappa Kodira blocked a shot, and teammate Walsh Klineberg scored the must-make goal to even things up at 3.
The shootout went to sudden death, with one shooter from each team. Davis’ Ahmed Gebriel had Cahue beat with a shot to the right, but it went too far to the right and slid to the outside of the pole.
Oregel stepped up for Tokay, and sent his shot up and slightly to the left as Kodira dove the other way.
“It’s just, the adrenaline’s running, man,” Oregel said. “The full game, I was warm, and I just knew what I had to do to put it in the goal.”
Oregel ran to his teammates, and together they mobbed Gomez, who is retiring from coaching at the end of the season.
“It’s like I said, they don’t want to let me go,” Gomez said. “I don’t want to lose my last game here at home. Since we opened the stadium, we haven’t lost.”
Neither team could get a solid shot off in the first half as the team felt each other out. Davis had one shot on target saved by Oregel, and Kodira stopped three Tokay shots.
Tokay (12-2-3) struck in the 45th minute when Razo collected a centering pass from teammate Jeffrey Orozco in the box and, amid traffic, punched it into the net.
“One of the things we wanted to do with Tokay,” said Davis coach Alex Park, “we definitely don’t ever, ever, ever want to stop going at them, or let our guard down, because they’re so quick and dynamic.”
Davis (10-8-2) ramped up the intensity as the second half wore on, and with about 7 minutes remaining in regulation, the Blue Devils struck on a long free kick by Klineberg from beyond midfield. Klineberg sailed the ball toward Tokay’s goal, and as Oregel lined up to grab it, Davis’ Ken Park was able to skip it off his head.
“It was starting to drop, and somebody skinned it,” Oregel said. “It picked up a bit more speed and it completely changed directions on me. There was nothing I could do.”
Both teams went after it over the last 7 minutes, neither wanting a repeat of the shootout in the first round of the 2019 playoffs, which saw Tokay win 4-2 after a scoreless tie.
“One of the things about soccer, it’s a little bit of luck, a little bit of referees and a little bit of skill. With PKs, I feel like it’s 50-50,” Alex Park said. “When it comes to PKs, it isn’t just the better team. But I thought in this case, both of these teams were very good, and whoever won deserved to win.”
Tokay will head to No. 3 Franklin-Elk Grove on Thursday. Franklin took down No. 14 Kennedy 4-0 on Tuesday.