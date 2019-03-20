Mitch Walding
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies AAA)
Walding, a 26-year-old third baseman, was assigned to Triple-A on March 15 after spending most of the spring with the Phillies. Walding was called up to the Major League squad late last year. He was batting .304 in Spring Training, with 7 hits in 23 at-bats, with two doubles, two RBIs and a home run.
Jessica Hartwell
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Texas Tech
Hartwell, a senior infielder, had three RBIs in a 10-0 win over Maine on Sunday, driving in runs on a sacrifice fly, a groundout and a single.
Bradi Kooyman
High school: Elliot
Sport: Softball
College: Pacific
Kooyman, a junior infielder, had a double, then a single in double-header wins over North Dakota, and followed that up with a 2-for-3 day with a home run and two runs in a 3-1 win over UMass Lowell on Saturday. In Wednesday’s 5-3 win over Rider, Kooyman had a single and an RBI.
Keala Brown
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: New Mexico State
Brown, a sophomore outfielder, scored as a pinch runner in a 12-4 win over UTEP, then had a triple, a walk and two runs in an 11-3 loss to UTEP later in the day.
Brittany Baroni
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Baroni, a junior pitcher, pitched six scoreless innings for the ‘W’ in a 6-0 win over Huston-Tillotson (Texas) on Saturday, with three hits, two walks and four strikeouts. She took the loss against Tarleton State on Monday, with five runs on six hits in three innings.
Abbie Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Lewis, a sophomore outfielder, had a single and a stolen base in an 8-0 loss to Hope International, then went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI in a 2-1 loss to Vanguard.
Lauren Garoutte
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Garoutte, a senior outfielder, had a single, a stolen base and a run in the loss to Vanguard.
Korina Krueg
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: CSU Monterey Bay
Krueg, a junior infielder, had a run in the opener of a four-game series against No. 20 Cal State San Bernardino, a 4-1 win, then went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a stolen base in a 12-5 loss later in the day. In the third game, an 8-7 loss, she was 2-for-4 with two runs.
Celina Maberto
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Glenville State (W.Va.)
Maberto, a sophomore pitcher, pitched a complete-game shutout in a 5-0 win over Fairmont State, with two hits, no walks and eight strikeouts across seven innings. She took a loss against Shepherd on Sunday, with five runs allowed in 3 1/3 innings. On Wednesday, Maberto went six innings with three runs allowed on four hits in a no-decision.
Madi Sepp
High school: Elliot
Sport: Softball
College: Menlo College
Sepp, a freshman catcher, had a walk and a run in a 1-4 loss to Hope International.
Alex Patterson
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
College: UC Santa Barbara
Patterson, a senior right-hander, pitched a hitless final inning of a 7-1 victory over Cal Baptist on Saturday.
Daniel Vitoria
High school: Galt
Sport: Baseball
College: Pacific
Vitoria, a junior pitcher, also pitched a hitless final inning, striking out one in the last inning of a 5-3 loss to Saint Mary’s. He pitched two innings of a 17-2 loss on Fresno State on Tuesday, giving up one run on two hits with three strikeouts.
Zack Stockton
High school: Tokay
Sport: Baseball
College: Chicago State
Stockton, a junior catcher, went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in a 7-3 loss to Saint Louis.
Mason Blansett
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Whittier
Blansett, a senior second baseman, had a busy week, starting with a single and an RBI in a 10-3 win over Bowdoin, followed by two victories over Puget Sound on Saturday, which saw Blansett tally a single and an RBI in the first game, and a 2-for-4 day with an RBI and two runs in the second. In Wednesday’s 7-5 loss to George Fox, Blansett had a walk and a run.
Brett Young
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Delta State (Miss.)
Young, a senior center fielder, had two walks, a stolen base and a run in a 7-4 loss to Christian Brothers, then went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run in a win against the same team later in the day. In the third game of the series on Sunday, a 7-2 win, Young had a single, three walks and three runs, and in Wednesday’s loss to Miles College he had a double.
Jaime Quesada
High school: Tokay
Sport: Baseball
College: Greenville (Il.)
Quesada, a freshman infielder, had a single in a 10-3 loss to Benedictine (Il.) on Friday, and scored a run against Curry on Thursday and against Iowa Wesleyan on Wednesday.
Brad Reeves
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Arizona
Reeves, a junior, tied for 30th overall at the National Invitational Tournament at OMNI Tucson National, carding a 2-under 214 across three days of competition, with a 4-under 68 on the second day.
Alexa Brand
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Delta
Brand, a sophomore guard, had nine points and four rebounds as the Mustangs fell, 67-59, to Diablo Valley in the state junior college semifinals.
Madisen Bozovich
High school: Tokay
Sport: Wrestling
College: Eastern Oregon
Bozovich, a sophomore, went 0-2 at the NAIA National Invitational, losing by fall to Agatha Andrews of University of Jamestown in the first round, then by fall again to Angel Ochoa of Missouri Baptist.
Aliah Cisneros
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Cisneros, a freshman outfielder, was productive in double-header wins over Butte College, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in the first game, then tallying a double, two walks and a run in the second. In Saturday’s 8-0 win over Shasta, she went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Kayley Rocha
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Rocha, a freshman outfielder, had a walk and two runs in the first game against Butte, then a single, a walk and a run in the second. On Saturday, she went 2-for-3 with a run in a win over Solano, then went 2-for-3 with two runs against Shasta.
Jordyn Farren
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Sacramento City
Farren, a freshman catcher, had a walk and a run in a win over Santa Rosa, went 2-for-5 with a double in the first game of a double-header against Folsom Lake (both wins), went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run in the second, and went 2-for-3 with a double and the team’s only RBI in a 2-1 loss to Sierra.
Mark Aubrey
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Aubrey, a sophomore catcher, went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs in a 14-10 loss to Sierra.
Trevor Arntson
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Sacramento City
Arntson, a freshman right-hander, pitched a hitless inning of relief in a 7-2 win over American River, with one walk and two strikeouts.
