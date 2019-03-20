Mitch Walding

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Baseball

Professional: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies AAA)

Walding, a 26-year-old third baseman, was assigned to Triple-A on March 15 after spending most of the spring with the Phillies. Walding was called up to the Major League squad late last year. He was batting .304 in Spring Training, with 7 hits in 23 at-bats, with two doubles, two RBIs and a home run.

Jessica Hartwell

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Texas Tech

Hartwell, a senior infielder, had three RBIs in a 10-0 win over Maine on Sunday, driving in runs on a sacrifice fly, a groundout and a single.

Bradi Kooyman

High school: Elliot

Sport: Softball

College: Pacific

Kooyman, a junior infielder, had a double, then a single in double-header wins over North Dakota, and followed that up with a 2-for-3 day with a home run and two runs in a 3-1 win over UMass Lowell on Saturday. In Wednesday’s 5-3 win over Rider, Kooyman had a single and an RBI.

Keala Brown

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: New Mexico State

Brown, a sophomore outfielder, scored as a pinch runner in a 12-4 win over UTEP, then had a triple, a walk and two runs in an 11-3 loss to UTEP later in the day.

Brittany Baroni

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: McPherson (Kan.)

Baroni, a junior pitcher, pitched six scoreless innings for the ‘W’ in a 6-0 win over Huston-Tillotson (Texas) on Saturday, with three hits, two walks and four strikeouts. She took the loss against Tarleton State on Monday, with five runs on six hits in three innings.

Abbie Lewis

High school: Lodi

Sport: Softball

College: William Jessup

Lewis, a sophomore outfielder, had a single and a stolen base in an 8-0 loss to Hope International, then went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI in a 2-1 loss to Vanguard.

Lauren Garoutte

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: William Jessup

Garoutte, a senior outfielder, had a single, a stolen base and a run in the loss to Vanguard.

Korina Krueg

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: CSU Monterey Bay

Krueg, a junior infielder, had a run in the opener of a four-game series against No. 20 Cal State San Bernardino, a 4-1 win, then went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a stolen base in a 12-5 loss later in the day. In the third game, an 8-7 loss, she was 2-for-4 with two runs.

Celina Maberto

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Glenville State (W.Va.)

Maberto, a sophomore pitcher, pitched a complete-game shutout in a 5-0 win over Fairmont State, with two hits, no walks and eight strikeouts across seven innings. She took a loss against Shepherd on Sunday, with five runs allowed in 3 1/3 innings. On Wednesday, Maberto went six innings with three runs allowed on four hits in a no-decision.

Madi Sepp

High school: Elliot

Sport: Softball

College: Menlo College

Sepp, a freshman catcher, had a walk and a run in a 1-4 loss to Hope International.

Alex Patterson

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Baseball

College: UC Santa Barbara

Patterson, a senior right-hander, pitched a hitless final inning of a 7-1 victory over Cal Baptist on Saturday.

Daniel Vitoria

High school: Galt

Sport: Baseball

College: Pacific

Vitoria, a junior pitcher, also pitched a hitless final inning, striking out one in the last inning of a 5-3 loss to Saint Mary’s. He pitched two innings of a 17-2 loss on Fresno State on Tuesday, giving up one run on two hits with three strikeouts.

Zack Stockton

High school: Tokay

Sport: Baseball

College: Chicago State

Stockton, a junior catcher, went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in a 7-3 loss to Saint Louis.

Mason Blansett

High school: Lodi

Sport: Baseball

College: Whittier

Blansett, a senior second baseman, had a busy week, starting with a single and an RBI in a 10-3 win over Bowdoin, followed by two victories over Puget Sound on Saturday, which saw Blansett tally a single and an RBI in the first game, and a 2-for-4 day with an RBI and two runs in the second. In Wednesday’s 7-5 loss to George Fox, Blansett had a walk and a run.

Brett Young

High school: Lodi

Sport: Baseball

College: Delta State (Miss.)

Young, a senior center fielder, had two walks, a stolen base and a run in a 7-4 loss to Christian Brothers, then went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run in a win against the same team later in the day. In the third game of the series on Sunday, a 7-2 win, Young had a single, three walks and three runs, and in Wednesday’s loss to Miles College he had a double.

Jaime Quesada

High school: Tokay

Sport: Baseball

College: Greenville (Il.)

Quesada, a freshman infielder, had a single in a 10-3 loss to Benedictine (Il.) on Friday, and scored a run against Curry on Thursday and against Iowa Wesleyan on Wednesday.

Brad Reeves

High school: Lodi

Sport: Golf

College: Arizona

Reeves, a junior, tied for 30th overall at the National Invitational Tournament at OMNI Tucson National, carding a 2-under 214 across three days of competition, with a 4-under 68 on the second day.

Alexa Brand

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Delta

Brand, a sophomore guard, had nine points and four rebounds as the Mustangs fell, 67-59, to Diablo Valley in the state junior college semifinals.

Madisen Bozovich

High school: Tokay

Sport: Wrestling

College: Eastern Oregon

Bozovich, a sophomore, went 0-2 at the NAIA National Invitational, losing by fall to Agatha Andrews of University of Jamestown in the first round, then by fall again to Angel Ochoa of Missouri Baptist.

Aliah Cisneros

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: Cosumnes River

Cisneros, a freshman outfielder, was productive in double-header wins over Butte College, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in the first game, then tallying a double, two walks and a run in the second. In Saturday’s 8-0 win over Shasta, she went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

Kayley Rocha

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Cosumnes River

Rocha, a freshman outfielder, had a walk and two runs in the first game against Butte, then a single, a walk and a run in the second. On Saturday, she went 2-for-3 with a run in a win over Solano, then went 2-for-3 with two runs against Shasta.

Jordyn Farren

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Sacramento City

Farren, a freshman catcher, had a walk and a run in a win over Santa Rosa, went 2-for-5 with a double in the first game of a double-header against Folsom Lake (both wins), went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run in the second, and went 2-for-3 with a double and the team’s only RBI in a 2-1 loss to Sierra.

Mark Aubrey

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Baseball

College: Cosumnes River

Aubrey, a sophomore catcher, went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs in a 14-10 loss to Sierra.

Trevor Arntson

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Baseball

College: Sacramento City

Arntson, a freshman right-hander, pitched a hitless inning of relief in a 7-2 win over American River, with one walk and two strikeouts.

Do you know of a local athlete who has continued playing at the college or pro levels?

