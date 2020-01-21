Athlete of the week: Bishop posting big numbers

Accomplishments: Isaac Bishop is savoring each second he is on the basketball court.
The Lodi High boys basketball player, a 6-foot-1 junior forward, had a standout performances in the last three Tri-City Athletic League games. Bishop scored 10 points and pulled down 10 rebounds when the Flames faced Lincoln, which posted a 69-46 win at the Trojans’ gym in Stockton on Friday.
“We came out slow, but we fought to the end,” Bishop said. “We fought through the press. We did give up some turnovers, but we fought until the fourth quarter.”
In another TCAL game at Modesto Christian on Jan. 15, Bishop had another double-double performance. He scored 14 points and grabbed 12 boards, as the Crusaders recorded a 74-49 win over the Flames.
Against West, which posted a 93-65 win on Jan. 10, Bishop recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds.
For the season, Bishop is averaging 15.1 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game.
When Lodi (0-5 in the TCAL, 6-15) started its season toward the end of November, Bishop was on the bench wearing street clothes.
In the second game of the 2019 high school football season, Bishop, who plays tight end and defensive end, tore the tendon in his ring finger while tackling an opposing player.
“The grip in my forearm held, but the tendon didn’t,” said Bishop of the ring finger.
The tendon, according to Bishop, completely tore off the top part of the finger. The injury required surgery, which sidelined him for the rest of the football season.
“Otherwise, I really would’ve lost the motion in my ring finger,” Bishop said.
Bishop went through rehabilitation for three months.
“I spent the whole time working hard,” Bishop said. “Everything I could to stay in shape so that way when I got back, I’d be ready. I had to do lots of physical therapy couple of times a week. Get all the motion back, make sure that my rehabilitation for 12 weeks that I would be fully functioning.”
Having to miss the rest of the football season and some pre-season basketball games was hard on Bishop. Lodi finished with a 6-4 record and missed earning a Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berth.
“Definitely tough,” Bishop said. “A lot of good games. A lot of guys fighting hard. It was tough not to be out there for so long. I really wanted to be out there with my guys.”
Now starting on the Lodi boys basketball squad, Bishop, who was moved up to the varsity team from the junior varsity squad during the 2018-19 season, is looking at athletics from a different perspective.
“It definitely helped me have a different appreciation, for not taking things for granted,” Bishop said. “When I came back, I was definitely trying my best to prepare myself. Fully functioning before I came back to play. Definitely had a different drive to try my best to make sure I got the most out of every game I played, especially because you never know what’s going to happen. Willing to work hard for the rest of my team.”
Now Bishop and Lodi are shifting their thoughts toward Tokay, which visits The Inferno on Friday to close out the first half of league play. Tokay, too, is also winless in league play.
“We are definitely excited,” said Bishop of Friday’s cross-town game. “Those are the two times we play Tokay; two of the biggest games of the year. Especially the first one at home. We definitely want to get a win here, you definitely want to get it out here on the court for the seniors. There’s always a big crowd, there’s always a lot of noise, exciting games. I’m pretty excited.”
