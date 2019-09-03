So far, the Lodi High girls tennis team has fared well at its new digs.
On Tuesday in a non-league home match against Cosumnes Oaks, out of Elk Grove, Lodi stayed undefeated in pre-season with a 6-3 win over the Wolf Pack.
“Definitely a team win,” said new Lodi coach Shelby Stillwell, whose squad is now 2-0 this season.
Before the start of Tuesday’s matches, the two teams opted to play an eight game pro set instead of the traditional three-set matches. A pro set is first to 8 or 10 games by a margin of two games, instead of first to 6 games. A 12-point tie-break is usually played when the score is 8-8 or 10–10.
The Flames won four of the six singles’ matches and two of the three doubles’ contests.
Lodi’s Nos. 1 and 2 singles players Johnna Schroeder and Benedetta Piotti won their matches respectively. Schroeder, a junior, knocked off Cosumnes Oaks’ Athena Wilson by an 8-0 score. Piotti, also a junior who is a foreign exchange student from Italy, knocked off the Wolf Pack’s Sara Alshaer 8-6.
In the No. 4 slot, Lodi’s Mary Barnes produced an 8-4 win over Carmille Pon. CeCe Chinchiollo, the Flames’ No. 6 player, knocked off Zinnia Kwan 8-2.
Lodi’s No. 3 player in Julia Butaev, a junior who is also a foreign exchange student from Germany, lost a tough one to Katie Hsu, 8-5. Anna Spaletta, Lodi’s No. 5 singles player, watched Violet Kwan produce an 8-6 win.
Moving to the doubles’ matches, Lodi’s No. 2 of Ally Clayworty-Larisa Johnston posted an 8-7 win over Cosumnes Oaks’ Nitya Agauwa-Rugi Chen. The Flames’ No. 3 doubles squad of Victoria Eaton-Claire Plath had an 8-2 victory over Sam Chew-Paula Sibulo. In the No. 1 doubles’ match, Cosumnes Oaks’ Jade Juang-Nadine Ganzon beat Lodi’s Meredith Peck and Lia Spaletta 8-1.
Lodi is playing all of its home matches on its refurbished tennis courts located on the north side of The Inferno. In recent years, the Flames played all of their home matches at the Twin Arbors Athletic Club, which closed its doors last November.
On Aug. 27, Lodi knocked off Merced in pre-season home match for its first win of the season.
Today at 3:30 p.m., Lodi is back at its on-campus tennis courts again for another non-league match against Elk Grove.
