Evan Madill
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Cal Maritime
Madill, a senior guard, had 7 points and 3 assists in an 83-67 loss to Antelope Valley on Jan. 9, a pair of rebounds in a 76-61 win over La Sierra on Jan. 11, 10 points and 2 rebounds in an 81-68 win over Pacific Union on Jan. 16.
Collin Beckler
High school: Tokay
Sport: Basketball
College: Cal Maritime
Beckler, a senior forward, had a point and a rebound against La Sierra.
Anthony Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Fisher (Mass.)
Lewis, a senior guard, had 10 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in an 84-83 loss to Vermont Tech, 1 point, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists in a 72-54 win over Berkeley (N.Y.), 3 points and 2 boards in a 70-65 loss to Washington Adventist, 3 points and 3 rebounds in a 56-54 win over Great Lakes Christian, 5 points, 3 boards and 3 assists in a 72-60 win over Connecticut College, 12 points and 6 rebounds in an 82-73 win over Villa Maria, and 5 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds in an 87-77 win over Bryant & Stratton-Buffalo.
Jalen Valverde
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Mayville State (N.D.)
Valverde, a junior guard, had 8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in a 101-48 win over Trinity Bible (N.D.), 9 points, 9 rebounds and a pair of assists in a 67-43 win over Waldorf (Iowa), 10 points, 4 boards and 3 assists in a 69-55 win over Viterbo (Wis.) and 12 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in a 78-68 win over Dakota State (S.D.).
Jaylin Reed
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Peninsula College (Wash.)
Reed, a freshman guard, had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 3 steals in an 82-79 win over Bellevue (Wash.) on Jan. 8, 28 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals in a 96-88 loss to Edmonds (Wash.), and 19 points and 3 rebounds in a 92-69 win over Olympic (Wash.).
Kat Tudor
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Oregon State
Tudor, a senior guard, had 10 points in a 63-61 win over Arizona, 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in an 81-44 win over California, and 6 points and 5 rebounds in a 61-58 loss to Stanford.
Monica Valenzuela
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Holy Names University
Valenzuela, a junior guard, had 11 points, and 9 rebounds as the Hawks got their first win of the season, a 66-60 win over Academy of Art on Jan. 7. She had 10 points and 5 boards in a 79-51 loss to Fresno Pacific, on Jan. 11, and had 6 points and 2 rebounds in a 66-57 loss to Notre Dame de Namur on Jan. 17.
Briley Jordet
High school: Galt
Sport: Basketball
College: Cosumnes River
Jordet, a freshman guard, had 2 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds in an 87-49 loss to Delta on Jan. 7, 3 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in a 79-50 loss to Folsom Lake on Jan. 9, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in an 88-59 loss to Diablo Valley on Jan. 11, 2 points and 3 assists in an 80-48 loss to Modesto on Jan. 14, and 2 points and 2 assists in a 68-62 win over Ohlone on Jan. 17.
Veronica Alejandrez
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Cosumnes River
Alejandrez, a freshman forward, had 4 points and 7 rebounds against Delta, 4 points and 5 rebounds against Folsom Lake, 5 points and 3 boards against Diablo Valley and 2 rebounds against Modesto.
Onkar Sidhu
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Delta
Sidhu, a sophomore forward, had 15 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists in a 77-60 win over Cosumnes River, 6 points, 5 assists, 4 boards and 2 steals in a 68-63 loss to Santa Rosa, and 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in an 82-77 loss to American River.
Do you know of a local athlete that has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.