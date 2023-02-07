The Galt High boys basketball team made a run at the end of Monday’s non-league game against Elliot Christian to win 54-52.
After trailing 25-20 at halftime, Galt outscored the Eagles 21-16 in the fourth quarter for the win.
The Galt High boys basketball team made a run at the end of Monday’s non-league game against Elliot Christian to win 54-52.
After trailing 25-20 at halftime, Galt outscored the Eagles 21-16 in the fourth quarter for the win.
Galt (3-23) played at Union Mine on Tuesday in its final game of the season (results were not available at press time). Elliot (9-16) went back to league play against Venture Academy on Tuesday.
On Monday, Brock Jedlicka led Galt with 22 points and added 3 steals, Zavion Mitchell had 10 points, 6 boards, 3 assists and 3 steals, Carson Cagle had 8 points and 7 rebounds, Antonio Suarez was a monster on the board with 22 rebounds and 7 points, Dometrice Morris had 5 points, and Jayden Gunter had 2 points and 14 rebounds.
Varsity boys: Chavez 64, Tokay 49
The Tigers also had a non-league game on Monday, with the loss dropping them to 2-21 this season. Tokay will finish the season at Lodi on Friday.
SOCCER
Varsity boys: St. Mary’s 2, Lodi 1
The Flames suffered a league loss on Monday, with all goals coming in the second half. Lodi finished the regular season with an 8-7-3 record (5-4-1 in the TCAL).
Playoff brackets will be released on Feb. 10. The TCAL sends three teams to the playoffs, and Lodi placed third in the league ahead of Tracy at 4-5-1.
