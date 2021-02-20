The California Department of Public Health released its much-anticipated youth sports update on Friday after weeks of talks with coaches and CIF officials while seeing a major decline in coronavirus cases. The new guidance offers a way for a twice-delayed high school football and water polo teams to begin practicing with a weekly testing component on Feb. 26.
“I’m happy, there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel,” Lodi High football coach George Duenas said. “I’m pretty pumped. The kids have put so much effort into lifting and training since last summer.”
Lodi High boys water polo coach Dan Christy echoed Duenas’ sentiments.
“I’m excited,” Christy said. “It’s been tough on the kids, practicing for six months with no games. They’ve worked twice as long as any other season to get ready. I’m all for it. Let’s get to it.”
Tokay High athletic director and football coach Mike Holst said he’s cautiously optimistic after learning about the new guidance.
“It’s definitely the best Friday night we’ve had in a while,” Holst said. “I’m happy we’re closer and hopefully we’ll get there. But there are obvious hurdles to clear. Will the (COVID-19) cases continue to drop?”
Last March, high school sports came to a halt in California when schools shut down at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In July, the CIF, the state’s governing body for high school sports, delayed the 2020-21 fall sports season until December. State health guidelines prohibited competitive sports for months even though most other states continued to hold competitions.
On Friday, the CDPH announced that weekly testing will be required for outdoor contact sports such as football, rugby and water polo participants ages 13 and older in counties with a case rate between 7 and 14 per 100,000. Either antigen or PCR is required for all participants and coaches. The state will work with schools to get testing done, connecting them with sites, particularly public schools in hardest hit communities.
“The testing part is not going to be easy,” Holst said. “It’s not like we’ve been working on it for months. Also the kids have to be more diligent. It’s possible more kids have COVID than we think and they’re just not being tested and asymptomatic. They have to buy into the protocols and do it safely.”
Duenas said he has faith that the school district and the community will take the necessary measures to get athletes back to competitive play.
“That’s why I love Lodi,” Duenas said. “I believe people will step up and make it happen. I’m not worried. Our community will make it happen.”
Both Holst and Duenas said the school district has been supportive of student-athletes returning to play, from board members to administration and staff.
Under Friday’s updated guidance, outdoor high-contact sports can be played in counties in the more-restrictive purple and red tiers with a case rate at or below 14 per 100,000 people.
“I think it’s very much a positive way forward,” said Ron Nocetti, excessive director of the CIF.
San Joaquin County is currently in the purple tier with a daily case rate of 24 per 100,000 residents.
Although the county still has some hurdles to clear, it has seen large declines in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, renewing hope for sports that many thought wouldn’t be played this school year, including Duenas and Holst.
“I didn’t think football would happen,” Duenas said, noting that he urged many of his players to go out for track and field, one of the few sports that has already been given the green light. “Hopefully, people will continue to stay home.”
Christy said he already has a tentative schedule in place.
“I’ve always been pretty optimistic that it would happen,” he said. “I felt we needed to go to battle for (the athletes) and give them a chance to play.”
In recent weeks, there has been a push to loosen restrictions as the school year winds down. Fed up with the lack of progress, the Golden State Coaches Community was formed. Coaches helped gather data from around the state and the country, began talks with officials in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office and tried to convince state and local legislators to support youth sports athletes. A Facebook parents group, Let Them Play Ca., began organizing rallies in support of resuming sports.
The biggest reason schools will now have a choice whether to play football and other sports is the steep drop in transmission rates. As of Tuesday, case rates in 47 of the state’s 58 counties had fallen to levels allowing some level of classroom instruction. The key metric now is getting to the red tier, where the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases average 4.0 to 7.0 per 100,000 in a county. The purple tier is more than 17.0 daily cases.
Football originally was put in the orange tier, requiring daily case rates to be 1.0 to 3.9. Most counties would not be ready to get close to orange by March, when football games need to begin so they can finish by the CIF’s end date of April 17.
Los Angeles Times staff writer Eric Sondheimer contributed to this report.