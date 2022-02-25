SACRAMENTO — The shots weren’t falling for the Elliot Christian boys basketball team on Friday in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game at Golden 1 Center.
Fifth-seeded Turlock Christian didn’t have the same problem, and ran No. 7 Elliot off the court in a 65-39 victory.
“I think it was exhaustion from playing so many playoff games,” said Elliot Christian coach Jason Gaither. “We shot 23%, and we were shooting way better than that. We looked so flat. But like, this is the fourth time we’ve played Turlock Christian.”
Those previous matchups were much closer, with a 69-48 Turlock win on Nov. 23, an 80-65 Elliot win on Jan. 15, and a 55-52 Turlock win on Feb. 1.
And there’s a possibility this may not be the final match between these two Central California Athletic Alliance foes, as they both head into the NorCal Regional of the state playoffs.
“We still get to go to NorCals, so I told the kids, we win two games, they win two games, and we get the play those guys again,” Gaither said. “It’s got to go our way that time.”
In this matchup, Elliot found itself in a 10-point hole early on, and weren’t able to close the gap. Turlock Christian led 27-16 at halftime.
“They just used the space well. It’s a bigger court, and they maximized the space,” said Elliot’s Peyton Yarbrough, who finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds, leading the team in both categories. “They’re good shooters, so they spread out a lot and they ran the court really well. They weren’t fazed by how big it was, and they had a lot of energy.”
Elliot (16-11) stayed about 10 points behind until late in the third quarter, when a series of three straight turnovers led to Turlock Christian buckets. Turlock Christian, also with an Eagle for a mascot, finished with 15 points off of turnovers. Elliot had 2.
The thing the baffled the Eagles was the inaccurate shooting.
“We didn’t make a 3-pointer until I put in one of the bench guys in the fourth quarter,” Gaither said. “Yeah, zero 3-pointers. We’re a fantastic 3-point shooting team normally.”
Ellito finished 1-for-14 from beyond the arc, and converted 10 of 22 free throws.
“They had really good defense, and it was just an off day,” Yarbrough said. “We’re just lucky to play here on such a big stage, the Kings’ arena, it’s a really nice place, it just wasn’t falling for us today. They had really good defense. They played well.”
The Eagles took the loss in stride, happy to be back playing in a section championship game for the first time since beating Argonaut for a section title at University of the Pacific in 2017. The team was coached then by Jason Hitt, who has since left for Manteca.
“I love this school, and to take them here is an amazing feeling,” Yarbrough said. “We’re so lucky to be here. I don’t think people were expecting this at all, so it’s nice to surprise everyone.”
In addition to Yarbrough’s 14 points, Roman Castro scored 7, Andrew Gretsinger scored 6, Jeremiah Carter had 5, Robert Goodpasture had 3, and Jayden Gaither and Caleb Guerzo had 2 each.
Caleb Comfort led Turlock Christian (21-10) with 24 points, followed by Shadon Boswell with 15, Case DeJong with 13, Ben Bylsma with 6, Jackson Gherke with 5 and Cody Soares and Noah Johnson with 1 each.
Liberty Ranch also played in the Division IV championship on Friday. At press time, the top-seeded Hawks led No. 6 Venture Academy 42-36 in the third quarter.