SACRAMENTO — Josh Williams returned to the Golden 1 Center on Thursday.
He was there to pick up an award for his success as the Liberty Ranch High boys basketball coach the last seven seasons. At halftime of the Sacramento Kings’ home game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Williams was given the Pete Saco Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is named after Saco, the former Lodi High athletic director who served as the Sac-Joaquin Section commissioner from 1993 until he retired in 2014.
This is the fifth year that three awards are handed out at a Kings’ home game. The Union Mine High girls basketball team was given the Community Impact Award, and Sheldon High boys basketball player Justin Nguyen was gifted the scholarship award for carrying a 3.9 grade point average.
This is the second time in five months that a member of the Williams’ household has been honored. Last October, Galt resident John Williams, Josh’s father who is also the Sierra Valley Conference commissioner, was one of 12 people who were inducted into the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Hall of Fame. John Williams served as the section’s assistant commissioner for 15 years.
“Very honored,” Josh Williams said, as he, the Union Mine squad and Nguyen waited in the tunnel for the halftime ceremony. “Very lucky to be here. Great experience in general.”
The Hawks have won the last four SVC titles. During Williams’ tenure, Liberty Ranch posted a 60-14 mark in conference play and 174-47 overall.
“Obviously, we’ve done a lot,” Williams said.
Liberty Ranch High Athletic Director Anthony Linebaugh, who is also the school’s football coach, spoke highly of Williams putting Liberty Ranch on the section and Northern California map as one of the top small-school boys basketball programs.
“As athletic director the past two years, I have had the opportunity to work closely with Josh,” Williams said. “Though some view coaching as an ancillary activity, Josh has always conducted himself in a professional manner, sacrificing innumerable hours over the past seven years to lead the boys basketball program to the exemplary level that it has achieved today.”
The first time Williams was inside Golden 1 Center was Feb. 22. That was when top seed Liberty Ranch played No. 2 Sonora for the section’s Division IV title. The Hawks and Wildcats traded leads throughout the game, but Sonora walked off the court with a 73-70 win.
That time, there were approximately 300 people inside the arena to watch the championship game. But on Thursday, there were an estimated 15,000 fans to watch the Kings and Mavericks.
“Excited, a little nervous, don’t really know what to expect,” Williams said before the ceremony. “It’s a little bit different stage, but it’s an honor. I’m excited to experience this with my family.”
Liberty Ranch junior guard Jalen Patterson, who was named the SVC’s MVP for a second consecutive year, enjoyed playing for Williams the last three seasons.
“He was a players’ coach,” Patterson said. “Very good coach, but a better person, off the court. We had a very close bond, so it hurts to see him go. But I understand and respect his decision. I have a lot of love for him so I hope he’s a good father/husband for his family.”
After the ceremony, Williams, along with Union Mine and Nguyen were escorted off the court. Before going back to watch the rest of the NBA game, Williams was asked about the Hawks’ success that had been built this decade.
“As more time goes on, I’ll have a better perspective on what we have accomplished,” said Williams, who teaches physical educational classes at Liberty Ranch. “It’s kind of an emotional time, seeing the players on a daily basis. We’ve built great relationships. I would imagine over the next few months, a lot of those thoughts and memories will come to mind.”
But now it’s family first for Williams, his wife Susie and their three daughters ages 9, 7 and 5.
“At the moment, my number 1 focus is my children and getting them involved in activities,” Williams said. “Whether it’s swim, basketball. We just got done with a spelling bee. Whatever they want to get into, I’m ready to be full-throttle with it.”
Would Williams return to coaching high school basketball again down the road?
“At this point, if I was to coach, it would probably be my daughters,” Williams said. “But, never say never.”
