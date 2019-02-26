Two of the three area high school winter sports teams have the honors of saying that they are No. 1 in Northern California.
Beginning today, the Galt High boys soccer and Liberty Ranch girls soccer teams, plus the Liberty Ranch High boys basketball team, begin action in the California Interscholastic Federation playoffs. The brackets were released Sunday afternoon.
In the CIF Division II boys soccer bracket, Galt (22-1-1) grabbed the No. 1 seed. Today at 4 p.m. at Walker Community Park, Galt will host No. 8 Prospect of Saratoga (16-6-1).
“We are really honored to have been made the No. 1 seed,” said Galt co-head coach Dane White. “That’s a big step for us and we appreciate the respect and esteem shown by CIF, especially as it has allowed us to have a home game in this next round of competition.”
This year, finalists in section title games in both Northern and Southern California in Divisions I-IV earned berths.
In the same bracket with Galt is Livingston, which the Warriors beat 2-0 to capture the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV on Feb. 20. Livingston is the No. 5 seed, and plays at No. 4 Marin Academy of San Rafael at 3 p.m., also today.
Should Galt and Livingston win their openers, their rematch in the second round of the NorCal playoffs will take place Thursday, also at Walker Community Park.
“We did some research and Prospect should be a tough game for us,” White said. “They’re a good-sized school and have had a successful run this season.”
The others in the D-IV bracket are No. 6 Watsonville at No. 3 Bella Vista of Fair Oaks, and No. 7 Soledad at No. 2 Richmond. Both games will also be played today, each at 4 p.m.
Forward/midfielder Gilberto Lopez has 19 goals for the Warriors this season. Davian Marquez has 21 goals and nine assists.
Girls Soccer
The Liberty Ranch Hawks are flying high with the CIF’s selection, which is also the first for Galt’s second high school that opened its doors in 2009. Liberty Ranch (19-4) also earned the top seed in D-IV. On top of that, the Hawks picked up a first round bye.
“It’s an amazing feeling right now,” said Liberty Ranch coach Robert Huarte. “We’ve been a pretty solid program, and have been for a while.”
On Thursday, Liberty Ranch will play the winner of the No. 5 Miramonte-No. 4 Kingsburg game, which is being played today. The Liberty Ranch-Miramonte/Kingsburg winner will play at Hawk Stadium at 4 p.m.
Huarte said that he has some family members living in the Fresno area who are planning to scout the Miramonte-Kingsburg game today.Because of heavy rain hitting the region through Wednesday, Huarte said that he planned to have his team practice inside the school’s gym.
“(Today) will probably be more of a relaxing day,” said Huarte of practices. “Wednesday, we plan on being out on the turf, with the anticipation it’s going to be wet and raining.”
Liberty Ranch beat El Camino of Sacramento 4-0 to capture the section’s D-IV title.
Boys Basketball
Today at 7 p.m., Liberty Ranch (29-3), which is the No. 10 seed in D-III, leaves for the northwest part of California to play at No. 7 Fortuna (29-2).
Liberty Ranch was the No. 1 seed in the section’s D-IV playoffs, and lost to No. 2 Sonora 73-70 in the section title game at Golden 1 Center on Feb. 22. Fortuna also lost to Branson of Ross 63-43 in the North Coast Division IV game toward the end of last week.
Should Liberty Ranch beat Fortuna tonight, it will play the winner of the No. 15 Foothill of Palo Cedro-No. 2 Las Lomas of Walnut Creek game on Thursday.
Liberty Ranch coach Josh Williams kept his team busy on Monday before they hit the road this morning.
“Shooting, full-court drills and film prep,” said Williams in a text message.
Williams said that the team would spend the night in the Fortuna area after tonight’s game — win or lose — and return to Galt on Wednesday.Junior guard Jalen Patterson is the Hawks’ leading scorer, averaging 23.2 points per game. Junior guard Isaac Padilla is averaging 8.8 rebounds per game.
