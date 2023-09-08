In battle of two area volleyball teams, Galt High overcame Tokay in three sets on Thursday at Tokay.
The Warriors won 25-23, 25-12, 25-18.
For Tokay, Mya Okoreeh tallied 7 kills and 11 digs, Maggie Burford had 12 assists, and Bella Breech had 9 digs.
Tokay jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first set, but the Warriors clawed their way back into the game, and took a 19-18 lead on an ace by Katelynn Wilfong. The teams went back and forth for a bit — Tokay took an 18-17 lead on a Burford ace, Galt went up 19-18 on a Wilfong kill, and Tokay didn’t lead again. A Galt error led to a 22-22 tie, but Galt scored three of the next four point to win on a Tokay error.
Galt continued from there, taking the next two sets.
Varsity: Lodi 3, Manteca 1
Grace Culler led the Flames with 17 assists, adding 5 digs and 4 kills, as Lodi won 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 on Thursday.
Norah Mayer added 9 kills and 3 digs, Elizabeth Kanemura had 14 assists and 11 digs, Jolie Leggitt had 7 kills, and Lauren Tadman had 11 digs.
JV: Lodi 2, Manteca 0
Sienna Lee led the Flames with 9 digs in Thursday’s 25-19, 25-11 victory, along with 3 kills from Tori Shipley and 6 digs from Ellie Schallberger.
JV: Tokay 2, Galt 0
Yari Vidauri and Kaci Whatley each tallied 8 digs as the Tigers won 25-23, 25-19 on Thursday. Brianna Garcia and Adrianna Keigley each added 2 kills.
Freshmen: Tokay 2, Galt 1
Hailee Longwell racked up 7 aces in Thursday’s 29-31, 25-17, 15-9 victory, along with 3 kills from Emma Penix, and 2 kills each from Avery Nasello and Carilyn Petrossian.
Freshmen: Manteca 2, Lodi 0
Autumn Oneto tallied 3 kills for Lodi in Thursday’s 25-20, 25-15 loss, along with 2 kills, an ace and a block from Kylie Kesterson, and and ace and a dig from Mackenzie Bulmer.
FOOTBALL
Freshmen: Lodi 20, Escalon 14
Noah Villegas scored two touchdowns in Thursday’s freshman victory, while R.J. Anguiano scored the third. Jesus Barraza scored a 2-point conversion for the Flames, and also caught two key passes of 40 and 20 yards from Villegas.
