The Tokay High girls wrestling team made it five years in a row at the Sac-Joaquin Section South Region Championship on Saturday in Ceres.
After trailing by 50 points to Atwater, the Tigers rallied to win with 305 points to Atwater’s 298. In doing so, Tokay placed wrestlers in the top eight, which qualifies them to the section Masters meet, out of 14 weight classes.
Lodi placed third.
Cassidy Curtiss led the Tigers’ charge with a title in the heavyweight division, while Gabrielle Medeiros, Samira Mason and Arriana Galvan were runners up in their weight classes. Fourth-place finishes went to Lily Mogler, Valeria Flores and Madelyn Evens, fifth-place finishes went to Katelyn Collette, Itzel Gonzalez and Maricela Isordia, seventh-place finishes went to Ahnika Greenley and Tayler Marshall, and Sierra Miranda placed eighth.
Lodi had seven wrestlers moving on to the Masters tournament, with the highest place coming from Anna Rodriguez, the runner up at 133 pounds. Ezzery Shelley, Leiana Lalonde and Raven Edwards had third-place finishes, Pamela Decko notched a fifth-place finish, and Elizabeth Decko and Elora Parises had sixth-place finishes.
Basketball brackets come out
The Sac-Joaquin Section basketball playoffs started on Monday with play-in games, and Galt High’s girls squad got things started in style with a 41-26 win over visiting Marysville in Division IV.
No. 16 Galt (19-10) will travel to top-seeded Argonaut (24-4) today, while No. 13 Liberty Ranch (12-13) will head to No. 3 Calaveras (18-8).
This is Galt’s first winning season since 2010-11, and was the Warriors’ first home section playoff game since No. 11 Woodcreek knocked off third-seeded Galt 59-54 in the Division II playoffs on Feb. 24, 2005.
The two Galt schools represent the Lodi/Galt area’s only representatives. Both Lodi and Tokay missed the playoffs.
On the boys side, Liberty Ranch (15-13) made the Division IV bracket as the No. 3 seed, and on Wednesday will play the winner of today’s play-in game between No. 14 Foothill (7-19) and No. 19 Linden (9-18).
Lodi Academy, meanwhile, is the ninth seed in Division VI. The Titans (13-7) will play at No. 8 Big Valley Christian (14-12) on Wednesday.