The Lodi High girls golf team proved to be too much for the Liberty Ranch squad on Wednesday.
Playing an area non-league match at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club’s lake course, par 37, Lodi (4-0) posted a 224-295 win over Liberty Ranch (2-1).
Top scorers for Lodi were Admelia Garibaldi, only a freshman, who fired a 41, Reese Koenig had a personal best of 42 for the Flames, and sisters Desiree and Delaney Vasquez each had a 44. Desiree is a junior and Delaney a freshman.
Finishing off the scoring for Lodi was Kerrie Nickel at 53 and Meagan Ky 54.
Genevieve Akers fired a 45 for Liberty Ranch. Allejandra Oceguera followed at 54, Ashlin McCormick and Annabella Siverling each at 64 and Bertha Mendoza 68.
Lodi opens Tri-City Athletic League action against Lincoln at the Brookside Country Club in Stockton on Tuesday.