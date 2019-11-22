Jalen Patterson scored 32 points and added 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals as the Liberty Ranch boys basketball team opened the season wtih a 67-60 win over Amador at the Hawks’ Nest.
The win extended the Hawks’ home win streak to 15 games.
Gavin Martinez added 8 points, Max Oliver had 6 points, 3 assists and 2 steals, and Zach Falix had 6 rebounds.
SOCCER
Varsity boys
Tokay 1, Weston Ranch 1
After playing to a scoreless tie at halftime of the season opener on Friday, Weston Ranch scored the opening goal at about the 60th minute. Tokay scored the equalizer with about 8 minutes left to play, an Eduardo Rodriguez goal with an assist by Rigoberto Godoy.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 4, Stagg 0
Eldiberto Perez, Alexo Tenorio, Rafa Maldonado and Eder Yepes scored in Friday’s opener, with assist from Perez, Maldonado, Nick McDonald and Daniel Barkley. Bryan Velez notch two saves in the shutout.
BASKETBALL
Varsity girls
Oakdale 51, Tokay 34
The Tigers opened the season with a loss on Friday, with 13 points from Simone Medeiros, and 15 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 points from Aniyah Dean.
Jackie Enciso and Fernanda Vazquez had 5 points each, Mira Patino had 3, and Sunna Khan and Amara Charles had 2 each.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 51, Atwater 33
Tony Rivera scored 14 points to lead the Flames to victory on Friday, along with 9 from Carter Swicegood, 8 from Mason Stout, 7 from Kevin Dondero, 6 from Adan Alvarez, 2 each from Dylan Scott, Pierce DeAndreis and Timmy Copeland and 1 from Angel Landa.
Freshmen boys
Lodi 60, Atwater 37
Connor Davis scored 23 points to lead the Flames to victory in Friday’s opener, along with 12 from Brayden Stout, 9 from Zachary Stephens, 6 from Hugo Balderrama, 4 from Conner Moreno and 2 each from Isaac Maldanado, Adrian Mendez-Maldanado and Hamza Ibrahim.