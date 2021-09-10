The Tokay High football team improved to 4-0 on Friday with a 25-0 victory over Concord in the only out-of section game on the Tigers’ schedule.
The Tokay defense notched six takeaways in the shutout, with a unit led by Ellias Castro, Andru Melgoza, Barrett Crosby and Alessandro Garcia.
“They’re putting themselves in good situations, and they’re getting our offense the ball back,” said Tokay coach Collin Rhoads. “It’s nice because we’ve been run-heavy the last few weeks, and it’s letting us control the clock. Coach (Josh) Sitkin, our defensive coordinator, is doing a great job.”
On offense, quarterback Branden Moreno threw three touchdowns, finding Isaiah Gee, Isaac Delgado and Marcus Mireles for scores. Barrett Crosby added a touchdown on the ground, along with snagging a pair of interceptions on defense.
The Tigers started a little sluggish, losing a fumble on the first drive of the game.
“It was just a different environment, everything was just a little out of our sorts,” Rhoads said. “There was no JV game in front of us, we were kind of our in the middle of the hills, so we were sluggish at the start. But as soon as we got some momentum, we started playing our game.”
Tokay will finish its preseason slate next week against Liberty Ranch, with a shot at heading into Tri-City Athletic League play undefeated. Liberty Ranch took care of business against Bear River of Grass Valley on Friday for its first win of the season.
Liberty Ranch 35, Bear Creek 3
Arthur Draeger ran for three touchdowns, and Hunter Maberto ran back an interception for a touchdown as the Hawks routed Bear River on Friday.
Draeger scored on the opening drive, and Maberto’s interception happened soon after.
“I think they’ve got a lot of youth, and we got off to a really good start,” said Liberty Ranch coach Anthony Linebaugh. “It was 14-0 in the first four minutes of the game.”
Liberty Ranch (1-1) kept the pressure up to run away with the victory in front of a big home crowd.
“We still had pretty good poise,” Linebaugh said about his young squad reacting to the big lead. “We had a couple of opportunities squandered, so we have room to improve, just like everybody else.”
Linden 21, Galt 7
The Warriors fell to 0-3 with Friday’s loss, which saw a solid defensive effort give way late in the game.
“We played a fantastic three quarters of football, then it kind of fell apart on us,” said Galt coach Tim Cobleigh. “Our team’s learning the hard way how to put together a full football game, but we’re getting really close, and I think as the season goes on, we’ll put some together.”
Jeremy Freitas scored Galt’s lone touchdown of the night, on a pass from quarterback Kayson Jones in the first quarter.
“The defense played a fantastic game,” Cobleigh said. “That’s a really good team over there at Linden right now, and we’re learning how to be a really good team.”