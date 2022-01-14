The Lodi High boys soccer team took an early lead in Thursday’s 2-0 victory over St. Mary’s on an Edison Ramirez goal assisted by Caleb Silva. Rapha Maldonado put the Flames up 2-0 on a header on another pass from Silva.
Goalkeeper John Martin made a pair of big saves in the first half to help the Flames improve to 2-2 in TCAL play.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 3, St. Mary’s 0
Gio Vergara scored two goals in Thursday’s victory, and Noah Solt added one as Lodi improved to 2-1-1 in TCAL play.
BASKETBALL
Varsity girls
Lodi 41, Tracy 33
The Flames improved to 2-1 in Tri-City Athletic League play with Thursday’s victory, with Kayleigh Coberly leading the way with 16 points and 3 blocks.
Reese Hohenthaner added 10 points, 11 rebounds and 6 steals, Madison Kautz Johnson had 5 points, Norah Mayer had 4 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks, Angelina and Vivianna Fugazi had 2 points and 6 boards each, and Janie Schallberger had 2 points.
Junior varsity girls
Lodi 39, Tracy 23
Isabel Humphrey led the Flames with 9 points and added 13 rebounds as Lodi improved to 19-1, while Kiah Aitken had 8 points and 17 boards, Emmy Spaletta had 8 points, Grace Culler had 5 points, Elizabeth Kanemura had 4 points, Malia Urich had 3 points, and Zoe Aitken had 2 points and 11 rebounds.
Freshman girls
Tracy 39, Lodi 36
Brooke Brereton led the Flames with 16 points in Thursday’s loss, while Makenna Shultz hit a trio of 3-pointers on her way to 11 points. Kylie Blum added 2 points, and Joselyn Alvarez had a point and 7 rebounds.