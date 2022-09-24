Lodi head football coach George Duenas was concerned his Flames would get caught looking past the visiting Gregori Jaguars ahead to next week’s crucial Tri-City Athletic League home opener against St. Mary’s.
When Lodi briefly faltered in the third quarter, it looked like Duenas worst fears were about to be realized. But Flames quickly righted their ship in time to save their unbeaten season.
Speedy running back Kaiden Merryman rushed for 175 yards, including touchdown runs of 65 and 50 yards as Lodi dismantled Gregori in a 42-20 non-league rout at the Grape Bowl on Friday night.
With the win, the Flames (5-0) completed an unbeaten preseason over the Jaguars (1-4) and can now turn their attention to hosting perennial league champion St. Mary’s Rams next Friday.
“This was probably the first time I was happy that it was homecoming week. The kids haven’t played at home in three weeks so they really wanted to show out for our students,” Duenas said. “The kids are starting to really buy in and we want all the momentum we can get for the gauntlet.”
The Flames last win over the Rams was a 21-7 victory in 1991 and the closest Lodi has come to beating St. Mary’s in the 31 years since was a 28-21 overtime section playoff loss in 2005 at the Grape Bowl, which was Duenas senior season as the Flames top offensive lineman.
Against Gregori, Lodi dominated in all three phases of the game, offense, defense and special teams. The Flames scored in every quarter and jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead behind Merryman’s 65-yard scoring run on the first play of the game and Bubba Stout, who set up his own 9-yard dash to paydirt with a 62-yard scamper.
Merryman sprinted to a 65-yard touchdown in the second quarter, only to have it nullified by a holding penalty. Unfazed, Merryman took advantage of outstanding blocking by the Lodi offensive line on the very next play to find a crease down the left sideline and stake the Flames to a three-touchdown lead at intermission.
But the Jaguars made a game out of it in the second half, forcing a fumble by Lodi running back Maceo McDowell on the first play of the third quarter and took advantage of three costly Flames penalties to score on a 4-yard touchdown aerial to tight end Nathan Dobbins from quarterback Conner Bailey. Gregori then recovered an onside kick on the ensuing possession and converted that into a 21-yard touchdown run by Michael Marsden to narrow the score to 21-14.
But that’s as close as the Jaguars would get.
Lodi quarterback Matthew Shinn found Stout all alone in the middle of the field for a 47-yard touchdown pass for a 28-14 lead and McDowell pushed the score to 35-14 with a nifty 47-yard tightrope sprint down the left sideline to begin the final quarter. Shinn showcased his arm on the next series by finding tight end Luke Leggitt in the end zone for another score from 25 yards out for the final Flames touchdown of the night.
Marsden added a 45-yard jaunt to the end zone on the final play of the game for Gregori as time expired for the final margin.
“That was a fun game. It’s always great to win homecoming,” said Shinn.”We kind of let down a little bit in the third quarter but we did a good job of getting back into it. We’re looking forward to St. Mary’s next week.”
Duenas said playing St. Mary’s will be a big test.
“Playing St. Mary’s and then Lincoln the week after that will tell us what kind of team we have.” Duenas said. “Now it is time to get down to business on Monday and get ready for that gauntlet.”
Shinn finished with 85 yards passing and two touchdowns while adding 35 yards rushing. McDowell chipped in 75 yards on the ground and Stout netted 65 more. On defense, Nate Bishop had three sacks and four tackles for losses. Nico Lombardi contributed two sacks and two tackles for losses while recovering a fumble and Shinn added an interception for the Flames.
Lodi kicker Nick McDonald made all six of his extra points and two of his short second half onside pooch kickoffs found gaps in the Jaguars return coverage that resulted in the Flames recovering both onside kicks to set up excellent field position.
