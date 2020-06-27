Galt Joint Unified High School District’s board decided on Thursday that athletic conditioning practice will be allowed starting on Monday.
Like many area district, Galt’s campuses have been closed since mid-march due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The focus on right now is on fall sports, not just for us, but that’s what has been decided by neighboring districts,” said Liberty Ranch Athletic Director Anthony Linebaugh, who was finalizing the school’s plan on Friday. “Basically, what we’re allowed to do now, beginning Monday, is to have students back on campus while respecting all of the guidelines that have been disseminated by county health, the district nurses association, all of the governing bodies that have shared guidelines and directives, our plan is based on those guidelines.”
Linebaugh is also Liberty Ranch’s football team, and said his team will begin conditioning on Monday, with cross country starting on Tuesday, volleyball the following week, and the girls golf team would not participate in conditioning. The cheer team, he said, is doing everything via video meeting app Zoom.
Linebaugh gave a long list of requirements, starting with every athlete completing online clearance with a waiver.
“Every coach and student will go through health screening, with a no-touch thermometer check, all that will be recorded, documented and filed,” Linebaugh said. “All teams will be responsible for filing a plan with the athletic department. So with respect to physical distancing, we’re following that to the letter.”
Athletes will be required to wear masks except when participating in anaerobic exercises, such as sprints, which require large amounts of oxygen that could be hindered by a mask. Teams will work in groups of five to 10 athletes, and athletes will not be able to change groups. No balls will be used, and workouts will need to be outside as much as possible.
“We’re very appreciative of our board. They very well could have just said no,” Linebaugh said. “They were very open and listening, and very efficient. Many meetings have taken place so they can make an informed decision.”
Like other athletic directors, Linebaugh is aware of the football team at Marysville High, which suspended practice on Thursday after potential exposure through a member of the staff.
“It all comes down to risk management. You can never eliminate risk, but you can follow as many steps as possible to reduce those risks,” Linebaugh said.” “That’s what I tell parents: you have to make this decision for your family, but I can say with all confidence that the plan we’ve put together is as safe as we can get it.”
He said there are protocols in place in the event that an athlete or staff member is exposed or comes up positive for COVID-19.