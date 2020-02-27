Kat Tudor
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Oregon State
Tudor, a senior guard, had 11 points and 6 rebounds in a 72-68 loss to USC, 9 points and 3 boards in an 83-74 loss to UCLA, 3 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds in a 63-60 loss to Stanford, and 3 points and 6 rebounds in a 76-63 win over Cal.
Monica Valenzuela
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Holy Names
Valenzuela, a junior guard, had 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in a 69-44 loss to Academy of Art, then 12 points and 3 rebounds in a 93-61 loss to Point Loma, 4 points and 4 rebounds in an 80-31 loss to Biola, and 11 points and 6 rebounds in an 87-36 loss to Azusa Pacific.
Evan Madill
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Cal Maritime
Madill, a senior guard, had 5 points in a 72-64 win over Pacific Union, 10 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in a 95-93 win over Embry-Riddle-Ariz., 7 points and 2 rebounds in an 84-75 loss to Benedectine-Ariz., and 11 points in a 75-72 loss to UC Merced.
Collin Beckler
High school: Tokay
Sport: Basketball
College: Cal Maritime
Beckler started the Keelhaulers’ loss to Benedectine-Ariz., finishing with 3 points.
Anthony Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Fisher (Mass.)
Lewis, a senior guard, had 3 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in a 77-72 win over Bryan & Stratton-Albany on Saturday.
Jalen Valverde
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Mayville State (N.D.)
Valverde, a junior guard, had 16 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds in an 80-72 win over Viterbo (Wis.), 17 points and 4 rebounds in a 77-75 win over Waldorf (Iowa), 14 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds in an 84-74 loss to Bellevue (Neb.), 7 points and 3 assists in an 81-61 win over Presentation (S.D.), and 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in a 74-59 win over Dakota State (S.D.) in the first round of the North Star Athletic Association Tournament.
Brett Young
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Gary Southshore Railcats
Young, an outfielder who jumped from San Joaquin Delta to Nebraska-Kearney to Delta State-Miss. in his college career, signed a pro contract with the Railcats of the American Association of Independent Baseball. The team’s first game is May 19.
Daniel Vitoria
High school: Galt
Sport: Baseball
College: Pacific
Vitoria, a senior right-hander, made his first appearance of the spring on Sunday in a 6-5 victory over South Dakota State, with no hits and one walk allowed in 2/3 of an inning. Later in the day, he pitched one inning of a 9-3 loss to UC Davis, with one run allowed on two walks and a hit batsman.
Zack Stockton
High school: Tokay
Sport: Baseball
College: Chicago State
Stockton, a senior catcher, had a single in Saturday’s 6-2 loss to Dartmouth.
Bradi Kooyman
High school: Elliot
Sport: Softball
College: Pacific
Kooyman, a senior utility player, had a single and an RBI in a 6-1 win over CSU Bakersfield, then had a single in a 3-2 win over Nevada, and a pinch-hit double in Sunday’s 8-0 win over Santa Barbara.
Keala Brown
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: New Mexico State
Brown, a junior outfielder, had a single and a run from the leadoff spot in a 7-5 loss to Omaha.
Ali Smith
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Smith, a senior outfielder, had a single, an RBI and a run in an 8-5 win over Mount Marty (S.D.), and a solo home run in an 11-5 win over Doane (Neb.).
Brittany Baroni
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Baroni, a junior pitcher, threw four scoreless innings in a 7-4 win over Doane, with 4 hits allowed and 3 strikeouts.
Abbie Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: Southern Oregon
Lewis, a junior outfielder, had a pinch-hit RBI in a 10-2 win over William Jessup, then had a single in a 4-1 win over Northwest Christian.
Korina Krueg
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: CSU Monterey Bay
Krueg, a senior infielder, went 2-for-3 with a run in a 9-7 win over Humboldt State, 2-for-4 with 2 runs in a 6-2 win over Humboldt, had 2 walks and a run in a 9-8 win over Humboldt, had a double, an RBI and 2 runs in the final game against Humboldt, a 15-9 win, a solo home run in a 4-3 loss to Cal State East Bay, and had a 2-for-5 day with 2 RBIs in an 11-5 win over Cal State East Bay.
Celina Maberto
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Glenville State (W.Va.)
Maberto, a junior pitcher, went 5 1/3 innings of a 7-5 loss to Walsh allowing 6 runs on 10 hits. She then pitched 3 innings of a 5-4 loss to Sheperd, allowing 4 runs (2 earned) on 5 hits, and pitched a complete game in a 10-3 win over Mansfield, with 3 runs on 6 hits.
Bailey Correia
High school: Elliot
Sport: Softball
College: Holy Names
Correia, a freshman infielder, went 2-for-2 with 3 RBIs, 3 stolen bases and a run in an 8-3 win over Notre Dame de Namur, had a 2-run home run in a 12-3 win over Notre Dame de Namur later that day, and had a single and a stolen base in a 6-0 loss to Dominican.
Brad Reeves
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Arizona
Reeves, a senior, finished tied for 67th at the John Burns Intercollegiate at Wailua Golf Course in Lihue, Hawaii, with a 6-over 222 in the three-day event. He had round scores of 78, 70 and 74.
Justin Gums
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: TCU
Gums, a sophomore, tied for 53rd at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate, also with a 6-over 222. He had round scores of 75, 73 and 74.
Onkar Sidhu
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Delta
Sidhu, a sophomore forward, had 15 points, 5 rebound and 3 steals as the Mustangs took down Folsom Lake 104-70, then had 7 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in a 73-67 win over Diablo Valley.
Briley Jordet
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Basketball
College: Cosumnes River
Jordet, a freshman guard, had 2 points in a 63-49 loss to Modesto, then had 1 point and 3 rebounds in a 75-53 loss to Santa Rosa.
McKinzie Spriggs
High school: Galt
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Spriggs, a freshman infielder, had a single in a 6-0 loss to San Mateo, went 2-for-4 with a double in a 6-4 win over Fresno City College, went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, 3 RBIs and 2 runs in a 10-2 win over Lassen, went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, 4 RBIs and 2 runs in a 9-0 win in the second game of the Lassen double-header, went 2-for-3 with 2 doubles, 3 RBIs and 2 runs in a 9-0 win over Ohlone College, went 2-for-3 with a home run, 3 RBIs and 2 runs in the second part of that double-header, an 11-0 win, had a single in a 3-2 win over Delta, and had a double, 2 RBIs and a run in a 9-8 win over Delta later in the day.
Aliah Cisneros
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Cisneros, a sophomore outfielder, had a single against San Mateo, had a single, a walk and a run against Fresno, had a single, and RBI and a run in the first Lassen game, a single in the second Lassen game, went 2-for-3 with a run in the first Ohlone game, had 2 doubles and 2 RBIs in the second Ohlone game, had a single in the first Delta game, and a single, an RBI and a run in the second Delta game.
Danielle Pfennig
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Pfennig, a freshman pitcher, gave up one run in a short appearance against San Mateo, threw a 5-inning complete game in the first Lassen game with 2 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits, earned a save in the first Ohlone game with no runs on 2 hits in 2 innings, and earned another save in the second Delta game despite 2 runs allowed in 1 inning of work. At the plate, she had a single, 2 RBIs and a run against Fresno, a 2-run home run in the first Lassen game, a double, an RBI and a run in the second Lassen game, went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and a run in the first Ohlone game, a single and a run in the second Ohlone game, went 2-for-3 with a home run, 3 RBIs and 2 runs in the second Delta game, and a double and an RBI in a 3-2 loss to Sacramento.
Audrey Brookins
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Brookins, a freshman pitcher, went 1 2/3 innings without giving up a hit against San Mateo, went 3 innings with 4 runs given up (3 earned) on 5 hits against Fresno, went 1 inning in the second Lassen game with no runs on 1 hit, threw a 5-inning complete-game shutout in the second Ohlone game with 2 hits and 2 strikeouts ,and went 6 innings for the win in the second Delta game with 6 runs on 9 hits and 5 strikeouts. At the plate, she was 2-for-3 with a triple, 3 RBIs and a run against Fresno, a double in the second Lassen game, had a single in the second Ohlone game, and went 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs in the second Delta game.
Sydney Giovannoni
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Giovannoni, a sophomore infielder, scored a run against Fresno, had 2 runs in the second Ohlone game, a single and a run in the first Delta game, a single in the second Delta game, and went 2-for-3 with a run against Sacramento.
Alyssa Pinto
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Pinto, a freshman infielder, went 2-for-3 with a run against Fresno, had a single and a run in the first Lassen game, a run in the second Lassen game, had a single, 3 RBIs and 2 runs in the first Ohlone game, had a single, an RBI and a run in the second Ohlone game, a single and 2 runs in the second Delta game, and a run against Sacramento.
Kharizma Lathipanya
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Lathipanya, a freshman outfielder, was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base against Fresno, had a single in the first Ohlone game, had a run in the second Ohlone game, and a run in the second Delta game.
Emilee Mort
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Mort, a sophomore outfielder, had a single and an RBI in the first Lassen game.
Kayley Rocha
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Rocha, a sophomore outfielder, had a single in the first Lassen game, a single and a run in the second Lassen game, went 2-for-2 with 2 runs in the first Ohlone game, had a single and 2 runs in the second Ohlone game, a run in the second Delta game, and went 2-for-3 against Sacramento.
Jordyn Farren
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Sacramento City
Farren, a sophomore catcher, had a single in a 7-2 win over Butte, a single and an RBI in a 2-1 win over Ohlone, an RBI on a sacrifice fly in a 9-1 loss to Fresno, a 3-for-4 day with 3 double, 6 RBIs, and 3 runs in a 16-2 win over Lassen, a 2-for-3 day with a double and an RBI in a 5-1 loss to American river, and a walk and a run in a 7-1 win over American River.
Jacob Jordan
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Delta
Jordan, a a redshirt sophomore pitcher, threw an inning of relief in a 19-1 win over DeAnza College, with a hit and a walk but no runs.
Joshua Kerin
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Kerin, a freshman infielder, went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs in a 19-10 win over College of the Sequoias in Visalia,
Ethan Torres
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Torres, a sophomore pitcher, took the loss in a 5-2 loss to Sequoias with 4 runs given up in 3 2/3 innings. He later went 2 2/3 innings against Yuba College, with no runs allowed on 2 hits and 2 walks in a 3-2 win.
Ryan Gaarder
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
Semipro: Stockton Team Trouble
Gaarder had 3 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in a 121-111 win over the San Diego Kings, then 9 points, and 3 rebounds against the Central Valley Aztecs.
Ezra Kiedrowski
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
Semipro: Kiedrowski had 7 points, 3 boards and 2 assists in a 147-121 loss to the Aztecs.
