Athlete of the week: Carpenter, Flames start fast

Family: Parents Michael Carpenter and Pami Gibbs; sister Brieanna Carpenter and brother Tyler Gibbs.

Favorite sport: Football

Favorite athlete: Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

Best sports moment: The Lodi High football player, a 6-foot and 250-pound sophomore guard and defensive tackle, recovered a fumble and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown as a member of the Lodi High freshmen football team against Edison last fall.

Worst sports moment: Getting injured against Lincoln last year.

Hobbies: Wrestling and working with his dad.

Favorite local restaurant: Strings Itailian Cafe

Must-see TV: Any network that carries NFL Football

Dream car: A new Ferrari or McLaren

Dream vacation: The Bahamas

Future plans: Carpenter, who will graduate from Lodi in the spring of 2021, would like to attend a four-year college and play football, with hopes of being drafted into the NFL. He’s undecided of his major at this time.