The Lodi High boys basketball team scored a 55-47 upset over St. Mary’s, which stands at second place in the Tri-City Athletic League with a 6-2 record.
Logan Stout led the Flames (2-6 TCAL, 8-16 overall) with 15 points, while Nathan Shoup and Isaac Bishop scored 12 each. Stephano Casciaro added 6, Trevor Jackson had 4, and Max Graves-Weil, Julius Latteri and Hayden Hildenbrand had 2 points each.
Junior varsity
St. Mary’s 53, Lodi 52
Kevin Dondero scored 16 points and Tony Rivera added 12 as the Flames lost a nailbiter on Wednesday. Dillon Scott had 10 points, Mason Stout had 8, Adan Alvarez had 4 and Carter Swicegood had 2.
Freshmen
St. Mary’s 49, Lodi 38
Brayden Stout led the Flames with 18 points in Wednesday’s loss, along with 13 from Connor Davis and 7 from Isaac Maldanado.
BOYS SOCCER
Varsity
Lodi 3, Lincoln 0
Will Isquierdo scored twice in the second half, both on penalty kicks, as the Flames earned a victory on Wednesday. Alexo Tenorio scored the first goal of the game about midway through the first half.
Goalkeeper Joshua Moreno had 4 saves in the shutout, while Nico Loiseau, Robert Herrera, D.J. Van Ness and Brendan Duran had solid games.